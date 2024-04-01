Apple declares the iPhone 6 Plus ‘obsolete’ and says iPad Mini 4 is ‘vintage’

Time marches quickly for just about anyone. But in the technology world, it can positively gallop.
Apple has declared the iPhone 6 Plus to be “obsolete” technology, meaning it will no longer repair or service the device—and service providers are no longer able to order parts for the products.
The declaration for older technology comes roughly seven years after the company has stopped offering it at retail. The iPhone 6 Plus was removed from stores in September 2016. Owners of the regular iPhone 6 have a little more time, since that device was sold for a bit longer at retail.
Both the iPhone 6 and 6 Plus made their debuts in September 2014. While some die-hards might still have the phones, most have likely moved on in that time. The phone has not been able to update beyond iOS 13 since 2019.
As the iPhone 6 moves into the world of obsolescence, a few other Apple products have taken a step closer to that dreaded label.
Apple has added the iPad Mini 4 to its “vintage” list. That means it has been at least five years since the company last sold the device. (Vintage is the final classification before becoming “obsolete” in Apple’s vernacular.)
Vintage is, in essence, your warning period to either get a new device or start saving for one. (The iPhone 6, for instance, has been “vintage” since September 2022.) You can no longer expect to receive software upgrades when it reaches this point, and Apple will not guarantee its ability to repair the device. (Third-party repair facilities can still get parts, generally, but that too is not a guarantee.)