Nike was accused of greenwashing—a judge disagrees

BY Hunter Schwarz1 minute read

Nike is off the hook in a potential class-action lawsuit after a judge said the plaintiff accusing the sports apparel brand of greenwashing doesn’t have the goods.

Judge Matthew Schlep of the Eastern District of Missouri ruled in favor of Nike’s motion to dismiss a suit filed last year by a Missouri woman who claimed the company falsely marketed products as sustainable and environmentally friendly. In the decision, first reported by The Fashion Law, Schlep says the plaintiff’s argument hinges on the claim that Nike’s products “aren’t what it says they are,” and yet she “wholly fails to allege facts making that plausible.” In other words, she doesn’t have evidence, such as testing and analysis of the materials or knowledge from a whistleblower or of the products’ manufacturing process. Schlep wrote, “all her claims necessarily fail.” An attorney for the plaintiff, Maria Ellis, did not respond to a request for comment.

Subscribe to the Design newsletter. The latest innovations in design brought to you every weekday Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

The decision shows the high bar consumers must meet to prove greenwashing in a court of law, even as the practice is reportedly widespread across industries. A Harris Poll survey from last year of nearly 1,500 executives in 17 countries found nearly 60% said their own company overstates its sustainability efforts, and nearly 75% said most organizations in their industries would be caught greenwashing if they were investigated. In Nike’s recently released Impact Report, the company says it’s working toward reducing its greenhouse gas emissions and waste, as well as finding alternatives for material reuse.