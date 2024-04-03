Interruptions happen. But the people cutting in the most during meetings will surprise you

Before we ever started Textio, I was publishing data about workplace communication patterns. I eventually became known for uncovering bias in performance reviews and resumes, but the first study I did that broke through to the mainstream wasn’t about text at all; it was about conversational interruptions in workplace meetings. I found that men interrupted more than women, that women were interrupted more than men, and that more senior people interrupted more junior people.

I also looked intersectionally, with perhaps surprising results: The biggest interrupters of all were not senior men, but senior women. I resemble that pattern!

This year I am updating that research and adding some new dimensions. I’m considering:

Race and ethnicity, in addition to gender and seniority

How things differ in co-located meetings, distributed meetings, and hybrid meetings

Whether team usage of certain AI tools changes the patterns

So far I’ve collected more than 150 hours of meetings from 40 different organizations. Over the course of the year, I’ll be publishing insights from this data set.