This is the income you need to buy a house for every state

BY Sarah Bregel2 minute read

For the middle class, buying a home used to be an exciting achievement—a sign of successful adulting. Now, it seems more and more like an utter impossibility. That’s especially true in nearly half the country, where a six-figure income is now needed to buy a median-priced home as of January 2024.

According to a new Bankrate analysis nationally, affording a median-priced home of $402,343 requires an annual income of $110,871—which represents a nearly 50% leap from four years ago, when an annual income of $76,191 was needed for a typical home. At the state level, in 2020, a six-figure income was needed to buy a median-priced home in six states. Now, the same is true in 22 states. While homebuying has become drastically less affordable, certain areas are feeling the strain more than others. To visualize where prices are highest and lowest, Bankrate has created an interactive map.

On the West Coast and in the Northeast, prospective home shoppers need the highest household incomes. California is king of high home prices, where a $197,051 income is needed to afford a median-priced home, followed closely by Hawaii at $185,829. The District of Columbia comes in third at $167,871, then Massachusetts at $162,471, and Washington State at $156,814. The other states requiring a six-figure income are: Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Idaho, Maine, Maryland, Montana, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, Texas, Utah, Vermont, and Virginia. On the other end of the spectrum, the states where the lowest household income is needed are Southern and Midwestern states. Mississippi requires the lowest income at $63,043, followed by Ohio at $64,071, Arkansas at $64,714, Indiana at $65,143, and Kentucky at $65,186.

But the South and Midwest aren’t immune to soaring prices. The biggest increases in income needed to afford a typical home, since 2020, took place in Montana (+77.7%), Utah (+70.3%), Tennessee (+70.1%), South Carolina (+67.3%), and Arizona (+65.3%). The smallest increases were in North Dakota (+9.2%), the District of Columbia (+24.6%), Louisiana (+24.9%), Illinois (+27.2%), and Kansas (+29.3%). According to Bankrate’s 2024 Down Payment Survey, more than half of potential homebuyers say it’s too expensive to buy a home, and about a fifth of those who want to buy homes don’t believe they’ll ever be able to afford one. Part of the reason that homes have become so unaffordable is that while wages have taken historically big jumps, they haven’t increased at the same rate that house prices have. While home prices have increased nearly 50%, wages have only gone up 23% between the fourth quarter of 2019 and November 2023, according to a Center for American Progress analysis of Bureau of Labor Statistics data.