Why it’s a mistake to short shrift corporate internship programs

Interns are like sponges: enthusiastic, always putting forth their best, and not tainted by all the politics that often take place in large firms. But great outcomes don’t happen by accident and what you learn in internship programs about leadership shapes you and carries you through your career.

I am reminded of a story I once heard about Pablo Picasso. At the peak of his career, he created a picture for a person in just five minutes, and then asked for $30k. When the person said, “but that only took five minutes,” Picasso replied, “No, that picture took me thirty years!” The work and learnings we get early on in our careers carry with us to our peaks. It’s our responsibility as leaders to see the power of these individuals as they come to an organization without bias, and support their growth professionally and personally. I have always believed in developing young talent and investing in interns. In the early 2000s, while working for a large global bank, I took on a few specific cohorts of graduate interns. Today, an unusually high percentage of that cohort serves as C-level executives. I don’t find that to be a coincidence. There were a couple of key practices and initiatives that I believe ensured my interns were set up for success, which I learned from my mentors many decades ago. With time, there will naturally be shifts in technology and the workforce, but I believe the core principles of being a strong leader and setting up future generations for success remain the same:

Prioritize the people and the program Internship programs can’t be an afterthought. They need to be ingrained into a company’s organizational structure with a clear goal: to open doors for specific talents and candidates that complement the organization. Young talent possesses critical skills that people who have been at an organization for a long time just don’t have; interns instill a culture that breaks up monotony and creates diverse and powerful progress. I’ve also found that what the best interns lack in experience, they make up for with high EQ. Related: Business case for paying interns Just as an internship program must be prioritized, so too must the people in it. The first step I take when leading a cohort is to take the time to genuinely understand the perspectives and goals of the young talent under my care. For the bank’s cohort, I was constantly searching for opportunities that would show each intern’s unique talents so they could make a name for themselves within the company. For example, one person had a keen interest in automating workflows, and he was able to automate weeks of operational work into minutes. He created more capacity and room for others in the organization to move up into better roles and learn new skills, and that effort did not go unnoticed.

Getting to know your mentees on a personal level makes it easier to figure out which activities and projects would help them develop strengths in their respective areas of interest. Ignoring this step and putting someone in a role where they are not going to be successful, hoping that they develop new skills, is a fruitless effort. Know the difference between managing and leading Being a manager is not the same as being a leader. Leaders have followers, or people who look up to them. This doesn’t mean managers can’t be leaders. It does, however, mean that just because you’re a manager, doesn’t mean you’re automatically a leader. That title is earned not just through performance, but through trust. People choose to work with and for great leaders because they trust that by doing so, they will learn new skills and have extraordinary experiences and opportunities in their careers. Leading requires letting go – giving people the latitude to explore and learn, and also the room to be their authentic selves. Leaders remove obstacles that hinder creativity and their team’s ability to find a good path forward. People often use the term “servant leader” loosely, but the best leaders are the ones whose primary focus is ensuring every person on their team has a path to success, whether that’s in or even outside of the company. It’s important to know and take very seriously that, as a leader, you have the power to affect people’s lives and livelihoods.

Early on, a personal mentor said to me, “as an executive, your words are the most powerful tools you have. What you say to a person, especially a young person, can either raise them up or destroy them.” Even when things were stressful while leading the bank’s intern cohort (and believe me, the early 2000s were very stressful on Wall Street!), I always tried to keep work fun and productive, leading by example and bringing levity to some tough times in the industry. I kept an open-door policy. I treated the interns like full-time employees and gave them “real work” (meaningful, impactful projects). I was as accountable to their success as they were to mine. Success extends beyond internship programs Usually, when all goes well at the end of an internship program, the intern signs on to become a full-time employee. But sometimes, the company doesn’t think they’re the right fit, or the intern might not think the company is right for them. To me, a successful program isn’t getting every member of the program an offer. While that would be great, a better indicator of success is if every member learned more about themselves and where they want their career to go. With that, I made it a point to connect my interns with people in the organization with similar interests and skills that were further along in their careers. My goal was to help them build as many meaningful relationships as possible. It’s about getting them one foot in the door to be able to learn and contribute outside of our own four walls at the firm. At the end of the day, the most interesting people are those who are the most interested. I have imparted this principle to my teams, and I live by it.