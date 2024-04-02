These 3 free AI tools from Google can help spark your creativity

This article is republished with permission from Wonder Tools, a newsletter that helps you discover the most useful sites and apps. Subscribe here .

Google is betting its future on AI. First came Bard—now called Gemini—which competes with ChatGPT. Google also launched an intriguing AI-powered notebook tool called NotebookLM, which I’ll write about soon. Three of Google’s newest free AI tools, part of the AI Test Kitchen, let you generate images, text, and music. They’re available so far in the U.S., Kenya, New Zealand, and Australia. Read on for a summary of MusicFX, ImageFX, and TextFX.

MusicFX: Generate music

Describe the music you want to create in a few sentences. MusicFX’s AI will generate a 30-second piece of music in the style and mood you describe. You can then download the music or share a link to it.

What to use this for: Make a background song for a video or presentation. Or just exercise your musical muscles for the joy of creativity. You own the rights to the music and are free to use it in whatever way you choose.