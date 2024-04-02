Total solar eclipse 2024: How to help NASA with these important citizen science projects

The total solar eclipse, which will occur on April 8, 2024, across North America, won’t just be a life-changing experience. (This is our official reminder that if you have the opportunity to be in the path of totality, you absolutely should do it.) It’s also a unique opportunity to conduct science experiments, and thanks to NASA, anyone can participate. The organization has more than 10 citizen science projects that you can participate in during the eclipse.
These projects range from the intensive (using a ham radio to bounce radio signals off the ionosphere) to the simple (pay attention to your surroundings before, during, and after totality). Some don’t even require you to be outside or in the path of totality.
If you’re not sure where to start, here are two citizen science projects that don’t require extensive prep time or extra equipment.
SunSketcher
Snap photos of totality with your smartphone.
Did you know that we don’t actually know the true shape of our sun? It’s not a perfect sphere, and scientists want to use the eclipse to help us refine our understanding of the sun’s shape.
That’s what the SunSketcher project is doing. Using your smartphone, the SunSketcher app, and a tripod (or just something to hold your camera steady), you can take photos of what’s called Baily’s beads, which are bright spots of light located at the edge of the sun right at the beginning and end of totality.
You’ll need to spend five to 10 minutes reading the tutorial, but the good news is, on the day of, it’s actually best if you leave your phone alone after you get it set up—so you can enjoy the eclipse without having to waste precious minutes of totality fiddling with your device.
As an added bonus, you don’t even need to purchase a solar filter for your phone since it’s safe to photograph the sun during totality without a filter (but if you already have a solar filter, those photos are valuable too!).
GLOBE Observer
Record changes in the wind, clouds, and air temperature.
Have you heard about changes in the environment around you during totality? The GLOBE Observer (Global Learning and Observations to Benefit the Environment) project aims to document changes in wind, the clouds, and air temperature during the eclipse. It does require around a four-hour commitment—two hours before and after totality.
To participate, you can download the GLOBE Observer app. You will then input your observations about the clouds every 15 to 30 minutes, or more often if you so choose. If you have an air thermometer, you can also input air temperature measurements, but this isn’t necessary to participate in the project.
You can check out NASA’s full list of eclipse-related citizen science projects here. Good luck.