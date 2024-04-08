7 ways this famed restaurateur empowers employees to greatness

BY Carl Sobocinski3 minute read

No one will ever love your company as much as you do. But through employee empowerment, you can create a company culture that gives your best and brightest opportunities to grow and, ultimately, rise to the top. The restaurant group I founded a quarter century ago in Greenville, South Carolina, has more than 550 employees across six restaurants and a catering division. Thirty of those have been with us for more than 10 years.

Employee empowerment is fostered through providing growth opportunities and recognition of top performers. The best go on to take leadership roles, and several—a mix of chefs, general managers and longtime employees—are now owners. ​Since 2019, I’ve turned over 5 of my restaurants to these stars. They each took the initiative and opportunity that my company afforded them. Here’s my 8-point strategy for employee empowerment: Instill the importance of community service We ask all of our employees to volunteer 8 hours each year. Our restaurants participate in dozens of events in our community from food festivals to charity fundraisers, and we ask our employees to volunteer along with us. We have a history of hosting Brunch for a Cause, giving all sales to World Central Kitchen and/or The American Red Cross after natural disasters. The employees who volunteer those days also give not only their time but all of their tips to the cause. There’s something very powerful about coming together as a group to do something impactful.

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

Celebrate your stars There are lots of industry awards at the top level, but we are always looking for opportunities to recognize our talented individuals who are often behind the scenes—doing the hard work that doesn’t always get recognized. Every year at our big anniversary bash, each restaurant recognizes two individuals who don’t just show up and do their job but take real pride in what they do—whether they’re a dishwasher or sommelier. We celebrate these employees in front of the entire company and know that it not only makes them feel seen but contributes to employee empowerment. Employee empowerment through continuous learning We’ve had a number of chefs that were offered opportunities to go and learn from some of the best culinary talent in the country (an internship called a stage in the restaurant industry). We not only encourage those who get that chance at employee empowerment, but we’ll pay for their time away as they learn to advance their craft. We had one chef who left for a one month stage and wound up spending 4 years out in California. When he was ready to come back, he had a job waiting for him. Lead by example There are many a Friday night where you’ll find me at our flagship restaurant bussing tables or running expo alongside the chef. I serve dishes at our city’s annual food festival, I work Thanksgiving Day, Easter brunch, New Year’s Eve . . . there is nothing I’d ask my employees to do that I haven’t or wouldn’t do myself.

Make yourself available Years ago, I started carving out time every month on my calendar for “Coffee with Carl” sessions where young employees can essentially block time with me to talk about anything, ask me anything. It’s a great opportunity for me to learn about them and their professional aspirations as well. If they want to learn how to do what I did, I’m an open book. Promote health and wellness We work in one of the hardest industries from a mental health and physical wellness standpoint. In addition to encouraging our employees to sign up as teams for community 5k and fun runs throughout the year and hosting step challenges every few months, all employees have access to mental, physical, legal, and financial counseling through an employee assistance program. We also implemented a mandatory 30-day sabbatical for all corporate staff, executive chefs, and GMs every 5 years. Recognize their passions When you can recognize someone’s passion—even if it’s not the role they are currently in—that’s when the real magic happens. Jorge Baralles (who everyone calls Papi) started working for me in 1997 as a dishwasher. He was working two jobs at the time but always found time to make tacos for the staff before or after service. Everyone loved when Papi made tacos. I used to joke with him that one day we’d open a restaurant together. In 2013, he and I opened Papi’s Tacos. In 2019, he became the sole owner and just opened a second location last year. True employee empowerment.