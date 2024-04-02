Thumbtack wants to become the go-to app for your home improvements

It’s an evolution designed to appeal to the rising number of millennial homeowners who are adept at managing their lives from their phones but often less savvy about what it takes to manage and maintain their properties.

Now, with an extensive redesign, the company aims to become a kind of one-stop app for home maintenance, offering automated recommendations for suggested maintenance, guidance on whether to do particular projects yourself or hire experts, and AI-enhanced search tools for locating the right professional for a particular job.

“I think we’re as a generation less handy than our parents, and certainly our grandparents,” Zappacosta says. “And at the same time, the homes are getting more complicated, more expensive, and older.”

In a survey by Thumbtack of 2,000 U.S. homeowners who bought their homes in the last five years, 83% indicated they were “surprised by the complexity of their homes,” and more than half indicated they “bought a home that needed significant improvements.” And while most seemed committed to their homes for the long term—respondents said they intended to stay put for an average of 20 years—95% indicated they’d hit various barriers in taking on tasks around the house, ranging from lack of knowledge to not having the time to find the best person to hire for a job.

[GIF: Thumbtack]

To help those homeowners figure it all out, the new Thumbtack app offers a core maintenance guide, along with guides focusing on other needs like boosting energy efficiency, babyproofing the home, and managing the outdoor landscape. Each features a list of tasks, such as window replacement for energy efficiency and sprinkler maintenance for the outdoors, customized based on details users provide about their homes and where they live. The task listings include a basic description of why and when each task is necessary, an indication of whether it’s a good task for do-it-yourselfers, and a rough estimate of how much it would cost to do professionally. Thumbtack also provides a graph showing roughly how much the price varies throughout the year, since certain tasks can be cheaper away from peak demand.