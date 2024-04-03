What do you say when you just don’t know the answer in a job interview?

BY Alyshia Hull3 minute read

No matter what, job interviews can be stressful. Even after researching the company, practicing answers to common questions, and rehearsing aloud, it’s normal to feel apprehensive about what the interviewer will ask you.



What happens if you get asked a question and you don’t know the answer? Should you admit you don’t know or attempt your best guess?

According to Holly Lee, a seasoned career coach at Holly Lee Associates and a former recruiting leader at Amazon, Meta, and Google, there’s no need to panic. Instead, take it as an opportunity to share what you do know. Keep the conversation flowing If you don’t know the answer to a question in an interview, it’s best to be honest. Otherwise the interviewer can see that you’re making something up and they can call your bluff. When this happens, Lee suggests saying something similar to: “I actually don’t have that experience. Can I talk about something relevant?” That way, you don’t shut down the interviewer’s question completely, and you’re able to share any relevant experience or soft skill you may have instead, Lee notes, adding that this approach keeps the dialogue open and encourages a smoother flow of conversation, rather than causing the interviewer to scramble for a new question.

Matt Opramolla, a practiced recruiter with experience at major corporations like Google and Indeed.com, echoes this sentiment. “One of the worst things you can do is let your nerves take over and start rambling as if you do know the answer,” he says. “Interviewers are trained to spot this like a hawk.” Instead, be candid but tactful. You could say something like “I’ve never encountered that before,” or “I’m not familiar with that term.” From there, ask for clarity before proceeding. Once the interviewer clarifies, use the new information to answer their original question. This showcases your ability to adapt and apply new information quickly. Interviewers love that, Opramolla says. Another effective strategy, according to Opramolla, is to flip the script. “For example, I once worked with a candidate who didn’t know something and asked the interviewer what their experience was with that concept,” he says, noting that the strategy paid off.

“He was ultimately offered the role because of the way he engaged with the interviewer and kept the conversation moving despite the hiccup. It was a sales role, so enough said,” Opramolla says, adding that interviewers love to talk about themselves when they get the chance. Whatever you do, avoid just saying “I don’t know” and have that be the end of it, Opramolla advises. While it may be honest, to an interviewer it sounds like a cop-out and a conversation ender. You may also be perceived as someone who is not curious about finding out more about the topic.

Come with examples and stories To make things easier, Lee suggests thinking of different examples and stories you can share about your experience before going to an interview.



When you’re in a job interview, you’ll likely be asked similar sorts of questions by different interviewers. They might say, “Tell me about yourself,” or “Describe a challenging situation you’ve encountered.” Lee says having stories and examples prepared can greatly assist in answering such questions.

If you get asked a more unusual question where you feel uncertain, try connecting the question back to your own experiences. When preparing, consider how different aspects of your experiences can contribute to the role you’re applying for. By bringing these experiences to the forefront, you give the interviewer an opportunity to engage with you, Lee says. If you still feel stumped If you find yourself in an interview feeling unsure about how to respond, don’t hesitate to ask the interviewer for a moment to gather your thoughts, Lee advises. You can politely request: “Can I have a second?” or you can also ask the interviewer to repeat the question. Opramolla suggests a comparable approach. You could tell the interviewer, “That’s a great question. Can you please give me a moment to gather my thoughts so I can approach this to the best of my ability?”