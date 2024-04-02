How to take a working vacation that won’t burn you out

BY Jared Lindzon6 minute read

Last month my wife and I attempted our first workcation, and it couldn’t have gone much better.

The planning began with a casual conversation last spring, following a long cold winter that was devoid of vacation because my wife didn’t have the days off to spare. After that experience we vowed to find a way to escape the winter blues this year, even if it meant doing so without taking vacation days. We spent some time chatting about potential destinations and eventually narrowed our decision down to the West Coast, where we could maintain our East Coast working hours and spend our afternoons exploring. In the end we settled on 10 days in California, evenly split between Los Angeles and San Francisco. Planning the trip around work required a little extra forethought, and a different approach to our usual travel plans. For example, we were able to save a few bucks on flights by traveling on weekdays but had to fly out late at night to avoid burning an unnecessary vacation day. We also had to splurge on accommodations with sufficient space for us to work.

In the end we were able to hit most of the sites on our wish list, spend some time with California-based friends, check out some amazing restaurants, and get all our work done while using up just one vacation day for our flight home. Now that we’ve logged one successful working vacation, we intend to make it a regular habit, and we’re not alone. According to a recent survey conducted by Korn Ferry, 74% of respondents said they would be open to working while traveling to avoid losing vacation days. Another from 2023 suggests that 45% of workers had taken a workcation in the past year. Plan Around Work Working while traveling has a lot of advantages, but it also comes with a lot of risks. If you try to pack in too much, you could end up coming home more tired and stressed than when you left.

“If you can work for one or two weeks from home without the need to go to the office, that’s a good sign that you can also do it from abroad,” says Andy Stofferis, who runs a digital marketing agency and organizes a workcation program based in the Swiss Alps. “But to make the most out of it you need to be very prepared, very organized, because it’s not a vacation.” Stofferis explains that moving work to a more relaxing or inspiring destination can offer personal and professional benefits, but only if you’re able to go at a reasonable pace. That’s why he advises against taking a workcation during predictably busy periods. “If you know that you will have a lot of work and that you are not going to have time to explore the destination, your best bet might be to postpone and do it later when you’ll have more free time,” he says.

Know Where You’ll Be Working Just as vacationers spend time planning how they’ll spend their time off, workcationers have the added task of planning their time on. Before embarking on a workcation it’s important to identify exactly where and when you’ll get work done. That typically means ensuring sufficient Wi-Fi, comfortable seating, proper work equipment, and an appropriate noise level for the kind of work you’ll be doing. While my wife and I found it easiest to work from our room, Stofferis encourages solo travelers to consider more social environments. “When you go on a workcation you want to refresh your batteries, but it can be the opposite if you’re isolated during the day,” he says.

Stofferis recommends researching coworking spaces and cafés where you can experience the local culture while being productive. “Some people don’t care about being distracted; others cannot work without having a separate space for themselves,” says Texas-based career coach Lucy Paulise. “It depends a bit on the kind of work you’re doing, but you have to consider where you’ll feel comfortable working.” Coordinate with Colleagues Planning around the kind of work you’ll be doing might entail securing private spaces for video calls or packing the right tools for the job, but Paulise says it’s also important to know what work you can do independently, and when you’ll need to connect with others.

“Make sure you always divide the type of work that you can do async and [synchronously],” she says. “Having that very clear makes it easier to organize your schedule.” Paulise emphasizes the importance of working with colleagues and managers prior to departure to ensure that you’re available when you need to be. She also recommends grouping the synchronized work into smaller windows to leave the rest of the day more flexible, then organizing the asynchronous work into whatever hours you find to be your most productive. “Some people prefer to work in the morning; some people are more energetic at night, and so that’s the best time for them to work,” she says. “You need to practice self-discipline, which is why it’s good to know what time of day you have more energy to get stuff done.”

Mind the Time Zone Gap Managing a workcation schedule also becomes more challenging—and more important—once you cross into another time zone. That’s why those working from a destination with different hours are encouraged to designate a daily window for check-ins and collaboration. “You never want to have your employers guessing what your schedule is going to be,” says Tue Le, the CEO of Remote Year, which offers workcation programming around the globe for thousands of remote workers each year. “Spend some time thinking about what kind of schedule you want to carve out for yourself and communicate that very early and very often to your teams back home.” Le, speaking from Hanoi, Vietnam, at 9 p.m. local time, says she currently works from 6 p.m. to midnight locally, with a few calls, meetings, and work tasks sprinkled into the rest of her day. “When I finish at midnight tonight, I’m going to meet some friends at a rooftop bar for an hour or two,” she says.

Know Thyself Le, who had worked a traditional 9-to-5 in corporate America for 10 years, warns that some people are better suited for the workcation lifestyle, while others might benefit from a more traditional split between work and play. “It has to be someone who is super clear on their goals or intentions, somebody who is very curious and ambitions—because they’ll want to keep learning but also know they don’t want to let their work productivity fall off. And they have to be somebody who has some level of routine discipline, or ability to draw and maintain boundaries,” she says. Le felt the traditional structure of designated vacation days ultimately offered the worst of both worlds, which is what caused her to seek a better solution.