California fast-food workers will now make $20 an hour

Starting today, fast-food workers across California will see their wages increase to a minimum of $20 an hour. The new hourly rate, which follows a law that was enacted last fall, is a significant step up from the statewide minimum wage of $16 an hour.

With this raise, about half a million workers in California will now earn more than minimum wage workers in nearly any other part of the country (with the exception of a city in Washington State where the minimum wage just crossed $20). The law applies to the vast majority of workers at fast food restaurants in the state—specifically chains with at least 60 national locations—putting aside a controversial carveout that exempts a handful of bakeries.

California’s new law has gotten attention for its potential impact in a state where the cost of living is already very steep. Opponents of the minimum-wage increase have argued it will lead to higher prices and even potential job losses, especially for smaller franchise owners who may have a harder time absorbing the new costs. But advocates believe it’s a necessary win for low-wage workers who have long struggled to make ends meet, especially in an expensive state like California. Experts have said the data from years of minimum-wage increases in the state indicates that higher wages don’t necessarily lead to widespread job cuts. (There is some evidence, however, that workers’ hours could be reduced.)

The wage increase for California fast-food workers is also in keeping with a gradual rise in the minimum wage over the past decade, as the Fight for $15 movement has taken hold across many parts of the country. In recent years, hourly wages have inched up in California and other states including Washington, New York, and New Jersey as states have phased in their minimum-wage laws. In seven states and Washington, D.C., the minimum wage has now surpassed $15 an hour; other states like Florida have already adopted similar minimum-wage increases that will raise pay for hourly workers to at least $15 in the coming years.