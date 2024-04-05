How to deal with a narcissistic coworker

Picture this: You’ve landed that coveted new job but as you settle into your role, you notice a subtle erosion of your self-worth and confidence.

This experience might mean you are dealing with a narcissist. An office narcissist is a figure whose insatiable appetite for admiration and knack for manipulation turns the workplace into a battleground of egos. If you find yourself constantly on edge and your confidence wavering, chances are you’re dealing with a narcissist.

Here’s how to identify—and deal with—a narcissistic coworker while maintaining your confidence, mental health, and career trajectory.

Decoding the narcissistic mindset

Identifying a narcissist is the first step to overcoming their influence. A narcissist is a person who exhibits traits of narcissistic personality disorder (NPD), a mental health condition characterized by a grandiose sense of self-importance, a constant need for admiration, and a lack of empathy for others. However, narcissists can be deceptively charming and manipulative, making them challenging to spot. Someone needs to meet five of the nine criteria in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders to be clinically diagnosed with NPD. These criteria include: