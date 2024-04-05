How to deal with a narcissistic coworker

Picture this: You’ve landed that coveted new job but as you settle into your role, you notice a subtle erosion of your self-worth and confidence.
This experience might mean you are dealing with a narcissist. An office narcissist is a figure whose insatiable appetite for admiration and knack for manipulation turns the workplace into a battleground of egos. If you find yourself constantly on edge and your confidence wavering, chances are you’re dealing with a narcissist.
Here’s how to identify—and deal with—a narcissistic coworker while maintaining your confidence, mental health, and career trajectory.
Decoding the narcissistic mindset
Identifying a narcissist is the first step to overcoming their influence. A narcissist is a person who exhibits traits of narcissistic personality disorder (NPD), a mental health condition characterized by a grandiose sense of self-importance, a constant need for admiration, and a lack of empathy for others. However, narcissists can be deceptively charming and manipulative, making them challenging to spot. Someone needs to meet five of the nine criteria in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders to be clinically diagnosed with NPD. These criteria include:
- A disproportionate sense of self-importance
- Gestures of grandeur
- Believing that they are special and better than other people
- Need for admiration
- Entitlement
- Exploiting others for their benefit
- Lacking empathy
- Envy of others
- Arrogant and haughty behavior
While only a therapist can diagnose a narcissistic personality disorder, workers can watch for red flags. For instance, if a coworker belittles others, has an incessant need for admiration, and constantly exaggerates their achievements it is possible that they are narcissistic.
Today, Ted Leonhardt is a career coach and negotiation expert, but he says during his first job working as an illustrator for Boeing he experienced working with a narcissist first hand. “My boss, a guy named Pete, spent most of his time promoting himself to those senior to him,” remembers Leonhardt. “When he interacted with our creative group, he seemed to always glamorize his accomplishments and brag about his connections within the company.”
Now, Leonhardt believes there are telltale signs to determine if you are dealing with a narcissistic coworker. For example, if you “find yourself feeling bad after conversations with them,” he explains. “You notice the bad feelings after almost every interaction and after a while you realize that conversations are either all about them or put downs on you.”