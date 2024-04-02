Homebuyers in most housing markets finally gain access to more inventory

Want more stories from Lance Lambert’s ResiClub in your inbox? Subscribe to the free, daily ResiClub newsletter.
In recent years, the housing market has been experiencing a “lock-in effect.” Due to rising mortgage rates, homeowners have generally chosen to stay put rather than sell their homes. In December, data suggested that the peak lock-in effect was behind us.
While the lock-in effect—which has suppressed new listings since the mortgage rate shock in summer 2022—is still at play, it’s indeed easing up.
Last week, we learned that national new listings as tracked by Realtor.com are now up +14.9% on a year-over-year basis.
Big picture for new listings: The lock-in effect is easing a little as the initial mortgage rate shock recedes in the rearview mirror and as some homeowners come to terms with the fact that their life circumstances have changed and that sub 4% mortgage rates aren’t returning anytime soon.
When it comes to active listings—the total number of units for sale—we’re also seeing a lift. As of last week, national active listings as tracked by Realtor.com are up 25.5% (you can find state-level year-over-year figures here).
The uptick in active listings could suggest that the national housing market, albeit varying by market, has softened a bit further and continues to normalize as mortgage rates have remained around 7% for longer than anticipated.
In ResiClub’s view, active listings serve as a pulse of supply and demand in a given market. Generally speaking, housing markets where inventory (i.e., active listings) has returned to pre-pandemic levels have experienced weaker home price growth (or outright declines) over the past 20 months. Conversely, housing markets where inventory remains far below pre-pandemic levels have, generally speaking, experienced stronger home price growth over the past 20 months.