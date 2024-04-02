Homebuyers in most housing markets finally gain access to more inventory

BY Lance Lambert1 minute read



Want more stories from Lance Lambert’s ResiClub in your inbox? Subscribe to the free, daily ResiClub newsletter.

In recent years, the housing market has been experiencing a “lock-in effect.” Due to rising mortgage rates, homeowners have generally chosen to stay put rather than sell their homes. In December, data suggested that the peak lock-in effect was behind us. While the lock-in effect—which has suppressed new listings since the mortgage rate shock in summer 2022—is still at play, it’s indeed easing up. Last week, we learned that national new listings as tracked by Realtor.com are now up +14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

Big picture for new listings: The lock-in effect is easing a little as the initial mortgage rate shock recedes in the rearview mirror and as some homeowners come to terms with the fact that their life circumstances have changed and that sub 4% mortgage rates aren’t returning anytime soon. Click here to view an interactive version of the chart below. When it comes to active listings—the total number of units for sale—we’re also seeing a lift. As of last week, national active listings as tracked by Realtor.com are up 25.5% (you can find state-level year-over-year figures here).