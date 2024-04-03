This interactive map shows what’s really happened to home prices since rates spiked

BY Lance Lambert1 minute read

To get an understanding of how home prices have changed since the mortgage rate shock, ResiClub‘s Lance Lambert House Price Tracker offers some helpful information. Looking at the tracker’s “shift since the 2022 peak” data reveals the extent of local home price changes since 2022, coinciding with the height of the pandemic housing boom in most markets. National home prices, as measured by the Zillow Home Value Index are down 0.8% below the 2022 peak as of February 2024, but on a local level, the figures vary—a lot.

Among the 500 largest U.S. counties, these five counties are up the most since the 2022 peak: Hartford County, Connecticut: +13.3%

Mercer County, New Jersey: +12.4%

Onondaga County, New York: +12.2%

Camden County, New Jersey: +12.0%

Knox County, Tennessee (Knoxville): +11.8% Among the 500 largest U.S. counties, these five counties are down the most since the 2022 peak: New York County, New York (Manhattan): -21.4%

Hinds County, Mississippi (Jackson): -17.7%

Williamson County, Texas (Georgetown/Round Rock): -17.5%

San Francisco County, California -17.3%

Travis County, Texas: -17.1% The conundrum of such a split housing market can be attributed to the fact that supply and demand have pulled back at different rates in different markets amid the mortgage rate shock.