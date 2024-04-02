A haters’ guide to loving the office

BY Tracy Brower5 minute read



Many of us hate going into the office. Some workers are even choosing to quit their in-office jobs rather than spend time there. But I think this is a mistake because hybrid work is here to stay.

While we may love our days working from home, it is also possible to appreciate working in an office part of the time as well. Truth be told, there are many meaningful benefits to love about working from an office: It can help you feel connected with your coworkers, also help you grow your career, and find new meaning in your work. Learning how to love where you work can improve your quality of life, happiness, and fulfillment. It’s not always easy, but here are four things you can do to love (or even just like) the office a little more. Use the office to set better boundaries Working from home can make it challenging to maintain boundaries between work and life. In fact, 65% of people are dissatisfied with their work-life balance and plan to quit if it doesn’t improve, according to data from Fiverr.

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

It makes sense why so many of us struggle with work life balance when working from home, but going to an office can help reinforce your boundaries and enhance the lines between work and home. And while commuting may be one of the most dreaded parts of going back to the office, it can also help you clear your head as you travel—readying you to take on the day or fully engage when you get home. Also, having a consistent routine can benefit your mental health. When you establish a pattern of going into the office on certain days, you don’t have to reinvent your schedule every week. Neurologically, we prefer predictability and avoid uncertainty; having a routine tends to support well-being for this reason. In addition, when you have a routine, you benefit from “cognitive offloading” in which certain activities just happen without planning, orchestrating, or forethought. For instance if you always go in on Thursdays, you can have your daycare, pet care, and commute route set for that day each week.

If you want to love the office more, appreciate the ways the office can help you separate work and life. Make the best of your commute by listening to audiobooks in the car or catching up on your emails on the train. And embrace your routine, which can give you a sense of pattern and predictability in your work and life. Focus on career growth You can certainly grow your career if you work remotely, but it may be a tougher and slower path to a promotion. Recent data from Live Data Technologies found that people who work remotely are 31% less likely to receive a promotion; likewise, data from ResumeBuilder determined that those working remotely were 24% less likely to receive a promotion. Strikingly, when people who work remotely received an increase in pay, it was typically less than those who worked in the office. Some companies have gone out of their way to emphasize equity and reduce proximity bias for remote employees so you can develop connections from a distance. But when you regularly run into someone in the cafeteria or can have coffee with a mentor in person, it tends to build stronger bonds. People have a cognitive bias for familiarity and recency. In fact, when we see people more and have a greater level of familiarity with them, we tend to be more accepting.

advertisement

While leaders and organizations may have the best of intentions to make pay and promotions broadly available, it’s human nature to remember those we see more often—and this often pays off in stronger relationships and career advancement. Appreciate the office for the visibility it provides you, and the ways it helps you build your network and social capital. Optimize office work Another way you can grow to enjoy the office more is to optimize your performance in the office and drive your career success. Companies want to keep and reward those who make the strongest contributions to the organization so your excellent performance is a surefire way to advancement.

You can certainly do great work from home—and this is why hybrid work is surely here to stay. But you can also optimize what kind of work you do in the office. By being selective about what you get done in the office, you can enhance your productivity, engagement, and satisfaction. Here are a few ways to optimize your time in the office, according to research: Focus on complex work. Research by Maastricht University and Erasmus University identified that when work was more complex, required speed, and was higher pressure, face-to-face collaboration was most effective for driving results.

Appreciate your coworkers. Another study published in the Journal of Labor Economics found that team members tended to inspire each other—and increase performance overall. This is aligned with the bandwagon effect, a social phenomenon where we tend to draw energy from others when we’re together—and enhance the collective engagement of the team.

Boost your engagement and satisfaction. Fascinating research published by the Association for Psychological Science discovered a link between productivity, engagement, and satisfaction. When you’re more productive, you tend to be more engaged and satisfied. When you’re satisfied, you’re more likely to be engaged and productive.

Prioritize your purpose. Research from McKinsey suggests that having a sense of purpose makes people more productive. Being there in person with colleagues can reinforce the bigger picture that you are all working on together, and this is correlated with happiness, satisfaction, and effectiveness. Being in the office may not be best for all types of work or for all days of the week, but when you optimize your time in the office you can improve your performance, engagement, and satisfaction. Boost your sense of belonging The office can help connect you with colleagues, build belonging, and increase your sense of community. When you’re remote, you are more likely to see only the limited set of people you work with most often. But at the office, you see the people you don’t work with as closely and can stay in touch more easily.