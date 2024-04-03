3 essential questions managers should ask themselves when delegating 

Sometimes we can take a whole day using best practices to manage a project professionally to achieve a result that could have taken just a few minutes.

Here’s a simple example I’ve seen many times: At large conferences, many hundreds of people sit around large tables and chairs listening to a speaker, and free space is scarce. For an interactive part, everyone needs to be able to group and regroup quickly. So the presenter asks everyone to move all tables to the right side of the room and all chairs to the left.

Immediately, participants look at each other before calmly standing up. The stronger people begin to pick up the tables, while the others take one or two chairs and stack them on the other side. If necessary, lines form and people help each other.

In fewer than two minutes, all the work is done because everyone is self-organized.