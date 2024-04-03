3 essential questions managers should ask themselves when delegating 

Sometimes we can take a whole day using best practices to manage a project professionally to achieve a result that could have taken just a few minutes.
Here’s a simple example I’ve seen many times: At large conferences, many hundreds of people sit around large tables and chairs listening to a speaker, and free space is scarce. For an interactive part, everyone needs to be able to group and regroup quickly. So the presenter asks everyone to move all tables to the right side of the room and all chairs to the left.
Immediately, participants look at each other before calmly standing up. The stronger people begin to pick up the tables, while the others take one or two chairs and stack them on the other side. If necessary, lines form and people help each other.
In fewer than two minutes, all the work is done because everyone is self-organized.
No one needs to tell them how to do this project. They sort it out. They act. By communicating and making decisions simultaneously, people coordinate with each other.
Imagine the amount of coordination it would take to closely manage this process of moving chairs and tables:
- Figuring out the plan and the different sets of directions to give to people. (What about physical impairments?)
- Distributing all those directions, and managing conflicts, such as people wanting their table to be finished first.
- Tracking progress.
If you wanted, you could spend a whole day just managing and coordinating.