Over 90,000 websites get hacked daily. Here’s a security checklist for non-technical people

The risk of cybersecurity breaches continues to threaten businesses of all sizes. Even established websites can be vulnerable without the implementation of proper security measures.
We’ve addressed this ever-present issue by outlining nine essential steps—each easily adopted by non-technical people—that empower users to take control of their website’s security.
From establishing a routine for regular backups and software updates to utilizing strong passwords and multi-factor authentication, these guidelines provide a simple checklist that anyone can adopt.
Moving beyond the basics, these experts also propose best practices for mitigating lesser-known vulnerabilities. By incorporating these comprehensive measures, business leaders can significantly enhance their website’s defenses and safeguard their valuable data.
Create multiple site backups
Business leaders should make multiple backups if they want to keep their sites safe from cybercriminals. You can take many steps to prevent hackers, but if one does get through your line of security, a backup can quite literally save the day and all of your hard work.
The best part is, you don’t need to be a tech expert to do this. There are plugins and other software that you can buy that can quickly and easily backup your site to their server and your computer. Once you’ve invested in one of these tools, store the data on an external hard drive and keep it somewhere safe. This extra peace of mind will make it easier to operate without fear of hackers or other bad actors.
Syed Balkhi, founder, WPBeginner