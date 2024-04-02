Over 90,000 websites get hacked daily. Here’s a security checklist for non-technical people

The risk of cybersecurity breaches continues to threaten businesses of all sizes. Even established websites can be vulnerable without the implementation of proper security measures.

We’ve addressed this ever-present issue by outlining nine essential steps—each easily adopted by non-technical people—that empower users to take control of their website’s security.

From establishing a routine for regular backups and software updates to utilizing strong passwords and multi-factor authentication, these guidelines provide a simple checklist that anyone can adopt.

Moving beyond the basics, these experts also propose best practices for mitigating lesser-known vulnerabilities. By incorporating these comprehensive measures, business leaders can significantly enhance their website’s defenses and safeguard their valuable data.