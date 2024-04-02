How to turn setbacks into constructive failures, according to a Harvard professor

Even great ideas fail when there is insufficient appreciation of how they must interact with the real world. It happens to people in all walks of life; they discover belatedly that their great idea doesn’t have buy-in from the rest of the team or organization (or family!) or that they didn’t take into account some practical considerations that present new problems.

In my line of work, I hear about researchers who start a company to bring their inventions to others, yet don’t understand that the market for their product or service is extremely small. Or who don’t appreciate that a new approach to a problem must fit into an established distribution system or use industry-standard nomenclature and not scientific terms that we might use in the lab. The thinking is narrow—“My idea will revolutionize this process”—and there is no understanding of whether the idea fits with established practice. Some version of that was in play years ago when I failed to secure funding for the stem cell-targeting project because it was too complex. The prospective investor saw that right away. I hadn’t. But that lesson transformed the lab’s process going forward.

When we feel burned by such things, it’s often because there’s the heat of emotional attachment. But when that cools, it’s possible to emerge with valuable insights and often more of a laser focus to use on the next venture. If you can take humbling first tries in stride, distill their lessons, and move on to the next thing, your chance of success becomes much greater.

Four points to keep in mind with this live-and-learn process: