How to turn setbacks into constructive failures, according to a Harvard professor

Even great ideas fail when there is insufficient appreciation of how they must interact with the real world. It happens to people in all walks of life; they discover belatedly that their great idea doesn’t have buy-in from the rest of the team or organization (or family!) or that they didn’t take into account some practical considerations that present new problems.
In my line of work, I hear about researchers who start a company to bring their inventions to others, yet don’t understand that the market for their product or service is extremely small. Or who don’t appreciate that a new approach to a problem must fit into an established distribution system or use industry-standard nomenclature and not scientific terms that we might use in the lab. The thinking is narrow—“My idea will revolutionize this process”—and there is no understanding of whether the idea fits with established practice. Some version of that was in play years ago when I failed to secure funding for the stem cell-targeting project because it was too complex. The prospective investor saw that right away. I hadn’t. But that lesson transformed the lab’s process going forward.
When we feel burned by such things, it’s often because there’s the heat of emotional attachment. But when that cools, it’s possible to emerge with valuable insights and often more of a laser focus to use on the next venture. If you can take humbling first tries in stride, distill their lessons, and move on to the next thing, your chance of success becomes much greater.
Four points to keep in mind with this live-and-learn process:
- Failure plus forward motion is a winning strategy—provided that you have an evolving process for how you become aware of and absorb the insights gained. Without a process for moving forward more wisely, boring plateaus can bring you down if you’re stuck there for too long. And your process needs to be personalized to work for you.
- Learning from others is critical, but what it lacks is figuring out what works best for you at any given moment. Observing others’ processes, even trying them out, is important. At the same time, recognize that you have your own wiring that is going to connect well with certain things and not with others, and that your wiring and those connections can change and evolve.
- The best-laid plans and steps to execute are great when things are working, but when they are not, switching to creative mode can be exciting. The key is to identify insights that will enable you to experience some progress. However incremental, progress injects new energy.
- Focus on constructive failure: Fail first, to learn and gain key insights that then open up a targeted process of iteration. As Michael Jordan said, “To learn to succeed, you must first learn to fail.”
So many of the people we admire have come this route, learned hard lessons, and used them to guide their way forward. In the lab, it’s what motivates us to find ways around an obstacle or setback. We move quickly from creative mode to execution, and if things don’t work out, we switch back to creative mode, always a fun place to be. Doing so refuels our energy for another go at the problem, and this time we’re often more energized than when we started and have a greater chance for success.
Those we know as winners often offer the most cogent perspective on losing. NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo did just that after his team, the Milwaukee Bucks, got knocked out of the 2023 NBA playoffs by the Miami Heat. “It’s not a failure, there are steps to success,” he said in a postgame press conference. “Michael Jordan played 15 years and won six championships. The other nine years were a failure? That’s what you’re telling me? Exactly, so why ask me that question? It’s the wrong question. There’s no failure in sports. There are good days and bad days, some days you’re able to be successful, and some days you’re not.”
My most memorable failure (because the emotional sting makes memories stick) was in the middle of a TED Talk, my first. I forgot my lines.