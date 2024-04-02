Here’s what I would tell my younger self about being a Black founder

When I first set out to launch my own digital media company as a Black female, I didn’t think it was going to be easy. But I did think that my pedigree—cum laude graduate of Princeton University, MBA from Harvard Business School, and successful Wall Street entrepreneur—would help open some doors.

To my younger self, I’d like to share some valuable insights that could make all the difference to a Black founder on a similar path. Are you ready to listen? Here’s what I would say.

Believe in the power of representation

Your existence as a Black founder in the innovation economy disrupts the norm. It’s a call to action, a proclamation that your vision extends beyond profit margins—it’s about rewriting the narrative. You are not just building a business. You are shattering glass ceilings and creating a platform for voices silenced for far too long.

I think back on growing up in South Central L.A. and noting how our community lacked resources despite having so many amazing people who resided there. I always wondered how people from my community could access better opportunities. This made me start to think about what I could do in my own way to help.

The responsibility of entrepreneurship may seem daunting, but it’s a beautiful burden. It empowers and inspires. Embrace it with pride, because the impact goes beyond financial success. You have to prioritize opening doors for those who may not have had the opportunity elsewhere and actively seek out underrepresented talent, particularly individuals of color. You are dismantling barriers and providing a place for people who once didn’t have a seat at the table.