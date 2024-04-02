Can you be happy and ambitious at the same time?

BY Art Markman3 minute read

There is a classic story attributed to the German writer Heinrich Böell about a Mexican fisherman who tells a visitor that he fishes for a few hours each day to support his family, and then rests, spends time with his family, and plays guitar with his friends. The visitor turns out to be an American MBA who regales him with a plan to spend more time fishing in order to buy bigger boats and after 20 years could control the fishing along the whole coast. The fisherman asks why he should do this, and the MBA replies that in the end he could sell his company, make millions, buy a small fishing boat, fish a few hours each day, rest, spend time with his family, and play guitar with his friends.

This story demonstrates the tension between being happy with what you have now and the desire to have more, be more, and acquire more. The assumption is that when you have ambitions, you mortgage your present happiness for your future happiness—when you might just have everything you need right now. So, can you be ambitious and happy at the same time? As research suggests, dissatisfaction lies at the root of motivational energy. Unless there is a mental gap between where you are in life and where you desire to be, you do not have energy to do something. Indeed, focusing on what is going well in your life can lead to a sense of complacency and drive down your motivation to act.

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

The question is whether dissatisfaction with your current situation has to lead to unhappiness. And that is a more complex question. When you want to take on another role, it’s natural to focus on the desirable aspects of the new role and the undesirable elements of your current job. The more that you focus on what you do not like about your current job, the more frustration you may feel, which can lead you to be unhappy with your work and your progress. In addition, your ambitions can lead to social comparisons in which you compare yourself to other people. When your comparisons focus on other people who already have the role you want, then that can also increase your unhappiness with your current life circumstance.

Expand to continue reading ↓