Today’s top business headlines: TikTok’s IRS trouble, $5 Ozempic, Verizon busts the ‘Birkin’ myth

TikTok’s IRS trouble: Just weeks after the House approved a bill that could ban TikTok from app stores, the company is facing another major blow: a former employee’s complaints to the IRS. Patrick Spaulding Ryan, who worked at TikTok from 2020 to 2022, filed a series of letters to both the IRS and the Department of Labor this month claiming that the app’s parent company, ByteDance, is sabotaging workers’ ability to cash in their stock options through restrictive contracts. Full story .

$5 Ozempic: For a one-month supply of Novo Nordisk’s diabetes-turned-obesity drug Ozempic, the going cost for U.S. consumers is $968.52. But according to a new study from researchers at Yale University, King’s College Hospital in London, and Doctors Without Borders, the actual cost of production ranges from 89 cents to $4.73. That means Novo Nordisk could sell the drug for $5 or less and still turn a profit. The company has yet to comment on the study’s findings. Full story.

Why Verizon is busting the ‘Birkin’ myth: When Sowmyanarayan Sampath took over as CEO of Verizon’s consumer unit a year ago, he inherited a business that was quickly losing wireless market share—in part, Sampath found, because some customers viewed the brand’s offerings as unattainable. “We want to be a premium brand, but everyone thought we were the Birkin,” he says, referring to Hermès’s iconic and expensive handbag. So Sampath set out to create a pricing system that would bring potential customers back into the loop. For this week’s Modern CEO newsletter, Sampath shared how Verizon is maintaining its premium quality while recentering consumers in an interview with Stephanie Mehta, CEO and chief content officer of Mansueto Ventures. Full story.

A thriving oil industry: Despite the Biden administration’s push to move the U.S. economy toward a carbon-free future, almost every metric shows that the fossil fuel industry has flourished during his presidency. Production rates are at record highs, jobs are soaring, and shareholder returns are up. While the recent high demand for fossil fuels can largely be traced to factors in the global economy—including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine—the metrics could have awkward implications for November’s presidential election. Full story