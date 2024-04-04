Forget PowerPoint: This is the AI presentation app of the future

BY JR Raphael7 minute read

It’s tough to think of two words that seem more at odds with each other than “beautiful” and “presentation.” I mean, have you seen a PowerPoint slide deck lately?

That disconnect is something Mitch Grasso’s been grappling with for years. In fact, it wouldn’t be a stretch to describe it as motivating his life mission at this point—to achieve the impossible-seeming feat of turning mundane digital presentations into something both beautiful to behold and enjoyable to create. “‘I love PowerPoint’ is not something you hear a lot of people say,” Grasso deadpans. “People hate PowerPoint, and they’re always frustrated . . . but it’s not really PowerPoint that’s the problem.” Grasso firmly believes the issue is less the tool itself and more the process it puts you through—something that applies equally, he says, to Google Slides and other PowerPoint alternatives. And that’s why he’s come up with a web-based and native desktop presentation platform called Beautiful.ai, which he describes as the “anti-PowerPoint.”

This is actually Grasso’s second stab at solving the presentation puzzle. In 2007, he founded SlideRocket, a startup he sold to VMware a few years later. But before you jump to conclusions, hang on a sec: While his latest creation does sport two increasingly common letters at the end of its name, Beautiful.ai isn’t yet another rushed-out generative AI also-ran. Beautiful.ai has been around for nearly a decade now. And the seeds of its soul stretch back to Grasso’s earlier creation, when he first started exploring how presentations could be reinvented. As someone who’s used the service for a while, let me tell you: Even if you’re late to the Beautiful.ai party, you’ll be very glad you got there. The Beautiful.ai presentation philosophy The first thing you notice when you get into Beautiful.ai is almost shocking: The service is, dare I say it, actually delightful to use. Grasso really did identify an area ripe for reinvention: Beautiful.ai takes all the typical pain points out of presentation creation and turns it into a simple process that’s surprisingly swift and pleasant.

