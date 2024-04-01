Total solar eclipse 2024: Why Wegmans supermarket will close almost 50 stores for the April event

We’re just one week away from the rare total solar eclipse that will make its way across a large swath of America on April 8, 2024. The celestial event will be a sight to behold, with people having begun to stock up on solar eclipse glasses months ago in anticipation of the uncommon opportunity.

The unfortunate news about the total solar eclipse is that it will track across the continental United States beginning in Texas at roughly 1:27 p.m., continuing up to and passing over Maine until about 3:32 p.m. This is unfortunate because that two-hour window is when most of us in the eclipse’s path will also be stuck at work.

However, at least one company wants to make sure all of its employees can enjoy the celestial spectacle: Wegmans Food Market will be closing its doors to the public while the eclipse is overhead. The East Coast grocery store chain with 111 locations has announced it will close some of its stores that are under the path of the eclipse from 3 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Monday, April 8.

“The opportunity to experience a total solar eclipse comes once in a lifetime, and we don’t want our employees to miss out,” Wegmans regional manager, Patrick Bourcy, said. “We appreciate all that our employees do to help our customers prepare for and enjoy events like this, and in return, we welcome the opportunity to make this a celebratory and memorable occasion for them.”