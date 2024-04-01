AT&T data breach: What should I do right now if my personal information was leaked?

BY Michael Grothaus2 minute read

Over the weekend, AT&T announced that millions of its current and former customers may have had significant details about them released on the dark web. The company says the leak happened in mid-March and it does not yet know where the leaked data originated from. Here’s what to know if you are a current or former AT&T customer.

What AT&T customers are affected? Tens of millions of current and former AT&T customers are affected by the data leak. AT&T says about 7.6 million current AT&T account holders had information included in the leak. In addition, about 65.4 million former account holders also had their data leaked. That brings the total number of current and former account holders who have their data leaked to 73 million. What AT&T customer information was leaked? AT&T says the information leaked varied by customer. But the leaked data about any individual customer may include the following:

full name

email address

mailing address

phone number

social security number

date of birth

AT&T account number

AT&T passcode How old is the data that was leaked? AT&T says that while the data was released on the dark web in mid-March, the data appears to be from 2019 or earlier. How serious of a threat is this to affected users? It could pose a significant threat to users if the leaked data is used to commit identity theft against the individual. The leaked social security numbers are especially concerning since, SSNs are one of the primary pieces of data that needs to be provided when someone applies for a loan or credit card. How do I know if my data was leaked? AT&T says it is sending messages to affected individuals via postal mail or email. The company says it will be offering affected individuals complimentary credit monitoring identity theft services.

What should I do if my AT&T information was leaked? It would be a good idea to keep an eye on your credit report as this will show most new financial accounts that are opened in your name. If you notice an account that you did not open, you should contact the account’s institution right away. Many financial and banking apps offer the ability to view your free credit report right in the app. You can also obtain a copy of your credit report by going to freecreditreport.com. Another thing you should do if you are still an AT&T customer is reset your AT&T passcode, which may have been compromised in the data leak. AT&T says it has already reset the passcodes of those affected, but it is probably a good idea to reset your passcode even if it wasn’t included in the leaked data.