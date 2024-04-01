You still have time to apply for Best Workplaces for Innovators 2024

BY Fast Company Staff1 minute read

This marks the sixth year Fast Company’s Best Workplaces for Innovators will recognize companies and organizations from around the world that most effectively empower employees at all levels to improve processes, create new products, or invent whole new ways of doing business.

The final deadline for applications to this year’s Best Workplaces for Innovators program is fast approaching—Friday, April 5, at 11:59 p.m. PT. In addition to honoring the world’s 100 Best Workplaces for Innovators, we will recognize companies in more than 30 different categories, including 14 that are new this year: Communications and Public Relations, Artificial Intelligence and Robotics, Energy, and Beauty and Fashion. Fast Company editors evaluate every application to determine which companies have created the most comprehensive internal cultures for innovation, based on investment and existing programs that identify and develop promising ideas.

For more than a decade, Fast Company has been recognizing outstanding achievement in business innovation with its annual awards programs. In addition to Best Workplaces for Innovators, Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, Innovation by Design, World Changing Ideas, Brands That Matter, and the Next Big Thing in Tech lists have celebrated thousands of organizations transforming industries and shaping society through paradigm-shifting products, insights, or services. What differentiates Best Workplaces for Innovators from existing best-places-to-work lists is that it goes beyond benefits, competitive compensation, and collegiality (mere table stakes in today’s brutally competitive talent marketplace) to identify which companies are actively creating and sustaining the kinds of innovative cultures that many top employees value even more than money. Places where they can do the best work of their careers and improve the lives of hundreds, thousands, even millions of people around the world. For more information on applying, see the FAQs. The final deadline is April 5.

