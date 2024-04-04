Whether fully remote, back in the office, or somewhere in between, employers and employees alike are exploring better ways to work together in a distributed world. But while teams establish the new dynamics of work, and collaboration moves largely online, pain points persist. In this 2024 SXSW Fast Company fireside chat, Annie Dean, global head of Team Anywhere at Atlassian, reveals the real blocks to effective collaboration and shares simple, data-backed methods to future-proof your teams.