Wharton experts analyzed this company’s 4-day workweek pilot. Here’s what they learned

BY Brittany Loggins1 minute read

Four-day workweeks aren’t just an excuse for office workers to look forward to Friday. According to a new study, they can actually be beneficial to the overall work culture.

Exos is a coaching company that partners with other companies to build out their employee well-being programs, such as gyms and holistic facilities. The firm recently partnered with two experts from the Wharton School of Business to analyze the results of a four-day workweek pilot program in its own offices—and the results are incredibly promising. The pilot showed improvement in both company performance and employees’ well-being. For starters, the company’s year-over-year retention rates drastically improved, with employee turnover going from a rate of 47% to 29%. Moreover, a full 91% of employees said they believed they spent their time effectively at work, compared to only 67% prior to the scheduling switch. Finally, only 36% of employees reported feeling burned out “some of the time” after the study—and prior to the four-day workweek, that number was at 70%.

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

In addition to the four-day schedule, Exos also implemented “intentional scheduling, meeting auditing, daily microbreaks, and other tactics aimed at maintaining business effectiveness while adding recovery and flexibility into each employee’s day,” according to the company. As for company performance, Exos reported that its sales pipeline grew 211%. According to a spokesperson for the company, the “sales pipeline” refers to potential sales and how far along they are in the purchasing prospect—meaning it forecasts expected revenue growth after considering potential new business. But the bigger takeaway is certainly the program’s impact on employees: They were not only happier, but just as effective during these shorter workweeks. In a Q&A conducted by Exos with the two Wharton researchers—organizational psychologist Adam Grant and doctoral candidate Marissa Shandell—the duo referenced pilot studies by the nonprofit 4 Day Week Global, which has been working to measure the productivity and well-being-related impacts of these workweek models. So far, the results have been largely positive.