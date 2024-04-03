How I’m filling the Twitter-size hole in my life

Back in early 2015, I hit a personal Twitter verbosity record by tweeting an average of 25 times a day. Last month, on the service now known as X, I posted a mere 49 times in total. No wonder I’m less engaged: Of the six people I tweeted with most often in 2016, only one shows up more than very occasionally nowadays—mostly to promote his projects elsewhere, he told me.

You could write a book about how Elon Musk broke Twitter—actually, at least three people already have . So I’m not going to detail why my eagerness to hang out on the platform has plummeted since Musk walked into Twitter HQ brandishing a sink on October 26, 2022. In fact, this newsletter is about an unexpected bright side of Twitter/X’s diminished state: The less time I spend tweeting, the more time I have to do other stuff.

Almost 15 years ago, TechCrunch published a leaked tranche of internal documents from Twitter that revealed the company’s overarching goal: to reach 1 billion users and thereby become “the pulse of the planet.” Instead, the company peaked at around 300 million members. But even at that scale, it came far closer to feeling like a global nervous system than any other social network. Moreover, it unquestionably became the pulse of my digital life.

Other Twitter-like services

Early in Musk’s tenure, a bunch of roughly comparable microblogging services jockeyed for the attention of the disaffected Twitterati. I’m on Mastodon, Threads, and Bluesky, and have had largely pleasant experiences on each. Still, the wannabes add up to a minor part of my day. I’ve concluded that none of them are going to rekindle the precise vibe that once made Twitter fun: Mastodon and Bluesky are just too clique-ish, and Threads is actively avoiding being a place to discuss news. I’d love to talk to all my friends without remembering where they’ve decamped, so here’s hoping that decentralized social networking protocols—which would build bridges between all the services that support them—really take off.

Small, focused online communities

If a social network can’t be the pulse of the planet, the next best thing might be to be the pulse of a particular quorum of people who care deeply about something. Many Facebook groups do just that, thanks to the dedicated moderators who run them; I’m particularly fond of a comics group called Hogan’s Alley and one for owners of Gazelle e-bikes. I’ve also been spending more time on Reddit and Discord—mostly lurking, but I plan to become a more active participant. Reddit has already provided me with something that Twitter, even at its peak, never could have: expert advice on what to do about my balky garage door opener.

Newsletters

For years, I subscribed to scads of newsletters but had trouble finding a moment to read them. (Thank you for opening this one, by the way.) That’s changed lately, in part because I’m making a point of allocating sufficient mental bandwidth, but also because of a nifty app called Matter. Instead of forcing me to peruse newsletters in my e-mail app—a place I have no particular desire to linger—Matter offers a reading-centric experience focused on newsletters, online items I’ve bookmarked using Pocket-like tools, and recommended articles. I check in with it toward the end of the day—you know, when I might otherwise be idly scrolling through Twitter/X.