This Indiana highway can wirelessly charge electric cars and trucks as they drive

A short stretch of a highway under construction in West Lafayette, Indiana, is designed to test technology that can charge electric vehicles—including semis—as they drive at 65 miles an hour.

The basic technology is like wireless charging for your cell phone, where a transmitter sends energy through a magnetic field. “Here, it’s very similar, except the power levels are much, much greater,” says Steve Pekarek, an electrical and computer engineering professor at Purdue University, where a team is working with the Indiana Department of Transportation on the project. [An earlier test of the technology at the Indiana Department of Transportation Accelerated Pavement Testing Facility. Photo: Purdue University] A coil embedded under asphalt or concrete transfers energy from the grid to a receiver on a vehicle. As an electric vehicle drives, the system can track how much electricity it used to charge it. If the technology is permanently installed, drivers would pay for the exact amount of power they use. Others have installed similar tech in roads, including a street near downtown Detroit. But the new pilot is the first built on a highway. It’s also the first to work both with electric cars and much larger electric trucks.

[Photo: Purdue University] How a wirelessly-charging road can help If electric vehicles could charge as they drive, it could help solve some of the bigger challenges for adoption. Right now, EV manufacturers use huge batteries because drivers worry about how far they can travel on a single charge. That means that when you plug in the vehicle, it takes longer to charge. Since batteries are the most expensive part of an EV, it also adds to cost. Bigger batteries also add to the environmental impact of making an EV and mean that they’re more dangerous in crashes. And for massive 18-wheeler trucks making long-distance deliveries across the country, batteries aren’t yet really viable. While electric trucks are already making shorter deliveries—for example, from the Port of LA to nearby warehouses—long charging times make it more impractical to make longer trips. Some startups are working on alternatives, including swapping batteries so drivers don’t have to wait hours to charge. Roads that can wirelessly charge could be another solution, and help significantly reduce the cost of EVs. Purdue researchers worked to develop patent-pending technology that could work with different types of vehicles. The system detects how much power is needed. “There has to be a ‘handshake’ between the vehicle and the road,” says Pekarek. “In essence, the vehicle tells the roadway, ‘I’m here,’ and then it also says, ‘This is the power I want.'”