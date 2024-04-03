10 highly rated companies with more than 600 open remote jobs

The best remote jobs are at companies that aren’t only open-minded about where you live but also great places to work, period! These well-known tech companies each have Glassdoor reviews of at least four stars and plenty of work-from-home jobs to fill.
Nvidia: 157 jobs
The longtime king of high-end graphics, Nvidia is also growing like gangbusters in the AI space. Get in while you can and enjoy the ride.
- Glassdoor rating: 4.6
- Current openings: 157
- Positions: You’ll find lots and lots of engineering gigs and plenty of sales roles, plus a smattering of positions in product management, IT, and professional services.
Aha: 12 jobs
Product development software maker Aha doesn’t have a ton of openings right now, but it still gets a spot here thanks to its stellar Glassdoor rating.
- Glassdoor rating: 4.5
- Current openings: 12
- Positions: About two-thirds of the openings are in engineering, but there are also a few customer success roles and a lone product marketing position.
Figma: 70 jobs
Figma makes web-based interface design software that features real-time collaboration and prototyping tools. Its plan to be acquired by Adobe fell apart, leaving it as a stand-alone operation for the foreseeable future.
- Glassdoor rating: 4.4
- Current openings: 70
- Positions: Figma is looking to fill plenty of engineering, sales, and product roles—plus some HR, design, and ops positions.
Autodesk: 80 jobs
Autodesk makes software used for architecture, engineering, construction, manufacturing, and more.
- Glassdoor rating: 4.3
- Current openings: 80
- Positions: There are lots of sales and engineering roles open, a handful of support and marketing positions, and several back-office jobs—legal, HR, and the like.
GoFundMe: 16 jobs
GoFundMe is a well-known crowdfunding site used to raise money primarily for personal causes.
- Glassdoor rating: 4.2
- Current openings: 16
- Positions: At press time, there are five engineering roles, four HR roles, a marketing role, and a few other openings available.
Workday: 27 jobs
Workday offers cloud-based human resources, finance, and planning software used to streamline business operations.