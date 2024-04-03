Fast company logo
SUBSCRIBE
|
FastCo Works
advertisement

Have your cake and eat it too: These companies will let you work from anywhere, and their current employees say they’re great.

10 highly rated companies with more than 600 open remote jobs

[Photo: Johan Odmann/Getty Images]

BY Doug Aamoth2 minute read

The best remote jobs are at companies that aren’t only open-minded about where you live but also great places to work, period! These well-known tech companies each have Glassdoor reviews of at least four stars and plenty of work-from-home jobs to fill.

Nvidia: 157 jobs

The longtime king of high-end graphics, Nvidia is also growing like gangbusters in the AI space. Get in while you can and enjoy the ride.

  • Glassdoor rating: 4.6
  • Current openings: 157
  • Positions: You’ll find lots and lots of engineering gigs and plenty of sales roles, plus a smattering of positions in product management, IT, and professional services.

Aha: 12 jobs

Product development software maker Aha doesn’t have a ton of openings right now, but it still gets a spot here thanks to its stellar Glassdoor rating.

  • Glassdoor rating: 4.5
  • Current openings: 12
  • Positions: About two-thirds of the openings are in engineering, but there are also a few customer success roles and a lone product marketing position.

Figma: 70 jobs

Figma makes web-based interface design software that features real-time collaboration and prototyping tools. Its plan to be acquired by Adobe fell apart, leaving it as a stand-alone operation for the foreseeable future.

  • Glassdoor rating: 4.4
  • Current openings: 70
  • Positions: Figma is looking to fill plenty of engineering, sales, and product roles—plus some HR, design, and ops positions.

Autodesk: 80 jobs

Autodesk makes software used for architecture, engineering, construction, manufacturing, and more.

  • Glassdoor rating: 4.3
  • Current openings: 80
  • Positions: There are lots of sales and engineering roles open, a handful of support and marketing positions, and several back-office jobs—legal, HR, and the like.

GoFundMe: 16 jobs

GoFundMe is a well-known crowdfunding site used to raise money primarily for personal causes.

  • Glassdoor rating: 4.2
  • Current openings: 16
  • Positions: At press time, there are five engineering roles, four HR roles, a marketing role, and a few other openings available.

Workday: 27 jobs

Workday offers cloud-based human resources, finance, and planning software used to streamline business operations.

PluggedIn Newsletter logo
Sign up for our weekly tech digest.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Privacy Policy

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Doug Aamoth is a 20-year veteran of the tech industry and has written extensively about trends in Big Tech; innovative, new products; and personal-productivity tips.You can connect with him on Twitter/X and LinkedIn. More

Explore Topics