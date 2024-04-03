10 highly rated companies with more than 600 open remote jobs

The best remote jobs are at companies that aren’t only open-minded about where you live but also great places to work, period! These well-known tech companies each have Glassdoor reviews of at least four stars and plenty of work-from-home jobs to fill.

Nvidia: 157 jobs

The longtime king of high-end graphics, Nvidia is also growing like gangbusters in the AI space. Get in while you can and enjoy the ride.

Glassdoor rating: 4.6

Current openings: 157

Positions: You’ll find lots and lots of engineering gigs and plenty of sales roles, plus a smattering of positions in product management, IT, and professional services.

Aha: 12 jobs

Product development software maker Aha doesn’t have a ton of openings right now, but it still gets a spot here thanks to its stellar Glassdoor rating.

Glassdoor rating: 4.5

Current openings: 12

Positions: About two-thirds of the openings are in engineering, but there are also a few customer success roles and a lone product marketing position.

Figma: 70 jobs

Figma makes web-based interface design software that features real-time collaboration and prototyping tools. Its plan to be acquired by Adobe fell apart, leaving it as a stand-alone operation for the foreseeable future.