Uber and Lyft offer dueling Beyoncé promotions for her ‘Cowboy Carter’ album

Uber and Lyft are always trying to outdo each other, but the latest battle between the rideshare services is roping in one of the biggest musical acts of the 21 st Century. Call it Showdown at the Queen Bey Corral.

Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter album dropped on March 29, with 27 new songs in what AP is calling “a Black reclamation of country music.” The album was five years in the making and is widely seen as the artist’s response to a racist backlash that followed her appearance on the 2016 CMA Awards. It quickly jumped to the top of the charts.

The release sets the stage for what could be an epic sales battle this year between Beyoncé and Taylor Swift, whose highly anticipated 11th album, The Tortured Poet’s Department, will release on April 19. So it’s not hard to see why companies are looking to hitch a ride on Beyoncé’s cowboy coattails to win over the hive.

It started Thursday when Uber unveiled a 16% discount for riders who used the code 16CARRIAGES, one of the album’s first song releases. (Uber first teased the news on Wednesday with video of a white horse, which looked a lot like the one on the album’s cover running in circles.)