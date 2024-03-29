Fast company logo
The ridesharing companies use excitement over Beyoncé’s new country album to fire the latest salvo in their ongoing war.

Uber and Lyft offer dueling Beyoncé promotions for her ‘Cowboy Carter’ album

[Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy]

BY Chris Morris3 minute read

Uber and Lyft are always trying to outdo each other, but the latest battle between the rideshare services is roping in one of the biggest musical acts of the 21st Century. Call it Showdown at the Queen Bey Corral.

Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter album dropped on March 29, with 27 new songs in what AP is calling “a Black reclamation of country music.” The album was five years in the making and is widely seen as the artist’s response to a racist backlash that followed her appearance on the 2016 CMA Awards. It quickly jumped to the top of the charts.

The release sets the stage for what could be an epic sales battle this year between Beyoncé and Taylor Swift, whose highly anticipated 11th album, The Tortured Poet’s Department, will release on April 19. So it’s not hard to see why companies are looking to hitch a ride on Beyoncé’s cowboy coattails to win over the hive.

It started Thursday when Uber unveiled a 16% discount for riders who used the code 16CARRIAGES, one of the album’s first song releases. (Uber first teased the news on Wednesday with video of a white horse, which looked a lot like the one on the album’s cover running in circles.)

In most circumstances, that would be the end of the story. But this is Beyoncé. And this is also Uber and Lyft. So things were just getting started.

At the urging of an X (formerly Twitter) user, Lyft decided to raise the stakes, offering 50% off rides (on March 29 only) for riders who used the code SPAGHETTI24, name-dropping another song from Cowboy Carter (a rap track featuring Linda Martell and Shaboozey that’s nestled amid the more traditional offerings).

Lyft didn’t stop there. On Friday morning, the company dropped another code—for 60% off rides—along with a “message” from their CEO saying “omg this album slaps.”

