Why the Wall Street Journal left a blank article on its front page today

On the front of today’s print edition of the Wall Street Journal, readers will find a stark, blank page. Above it, the top headline reads, “HIS STORY SHOULD BE HERE.”

The missing article is attributed to Evan Gershkovich, a correspondent for the Journal who was detained by Russian security forces during a reporting trip a year ago today. His imprisonment was made under accusations of espionage—a charge that’s strongly denied by the Journal and the U.S. government. During his 12 months behind bars, Gershkovich has missed family holidays, trips with friends, and the opportunity to continue working in a country that relatives say he cares for deeply. He is the first reporter to be imprisoned on spying charges in Russia since the end of the Cold War.

[Photo: Mother]

“Up until his detention, Evan had always been a magnet for friends, scooping up groups of them wherever he lived,” reporter Eliot Brown wrote in the Journal’s March 29 cover story. “Now sprinkled around the globe, they describe a year in which their lives have moved along while thoughts of Evan’s suspended animation loom at every point.”

Throughout today’s edition of the Journal, there are several other blank spaces where Gershkovich’s articles might have appeared. Below an empty rectangle for a missing photo, the caption reads, “UNREPORTED: There is no editorial photo when there is no story.”