LGBTQ+ consumers face financial discrimination that keeps them in a vicious cycle of hardship

LGBTQ+ individuals face discrimination in the United States as their rights increasingly come under attack. Unsurprisingly, many LGBTQ+ adults are also struggling financially. They see a wage gap of 10%, earning 90 cents for each dollar that a non-LGBTQ+ adult earns. A new report from the Human Rights Campaign, in partnership with Community Marketing & Insights—an LGBTQ-focused research company—contains data from more than 1,800 LGBTQ+ adults on their financial health.

Here are the key findings:

Overall, LGBTQ+ people are struggling financially: 48% of LGBTQ+ individuals and 60% of trans and nonbinary adults say they are struggling financially, compared to 27% of the general U.S. population.

30% of LGBTQ+ and 40% of trans and nonbinary respondents said they've been discriminated against while accessing financial services.

63% of LGBTQ+ adults who are not doing well financially say they've experienced financial services discrimination. By comparison, only 37% of LGBTQ+ adults who are doing well financially say they have experienced financial services discrimination.

“Financial institutions such as banks, lenders, or credit unions also have an important responsibility in making their services available to people regardless of their identities,” the report’s authors noted. “Companies that provide financial services can create small pockets of security for LGBTQ+ people who are currently under attack in state legislatures across the country.”