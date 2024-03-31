Competitive workplaces worsen gender inequality in 2 ways

Ultra-competitive workplaces—places where employees battle against each other for rank, bonuses and promotions—are common in many high-status fields, including law and finance . But while having a highly competitive culture is, on its face, gender-neutral, it actually worsens gender inequality .

That’s the key finding of our new study with colleague Ragan Petrie, published in the most recent issue of the ILR Review. As economists who study workplace diversity and career-family conflicts for women, we wanted to investigate how competition at work plays out in people’s lives. We couldn’t just compare people with more and less competitive jobs, because they differ in a lot of other ways as well. So we set up a few experiments.

In our first experiment, which took place at a college library, we hired more than 200 people for a onetime research assistant job to be performed over a single hourlong session for a $25 payment. When workers arrived, we divided them into groups of four—each with two men and two women—and set them to work testing a computer program that was designed to be used in economics research.

During their training, we told workers they would be paid the $25 salary as long as they worked for at least 10 minutes—but we also asked them to work as long and hard as they could. We explained the purpose of the job was to measure how well people can perform the task over time, so the longer the workers stayed, the more useful their work would be.