TikTok’s problems just keep getting worse: Now it could be in trouble with the IRS

A former TikTok employee sent letters of complaint this month to the Internal Revenue Service and the Department of Labor alleging that TikTok’s parent company ByteDance is sabotaging workers’ ability to cash in their stock options, by making it functionally impossible for them to do so freely.

Patrick Spaulding Ryan, who worked at TikTok from 2020 to 2022, says across his series of complaints the issue is the result of an unregulated corporate culture at ByteDance that mistreats employees through a lack of transparency, restrictive contracts, and stock compensation issues.

Ryan’s complaints both allege that the contracts employees are compelled to sign in order to access stock options include perpetual non-disparagement clauses preventing employees from criticizing the company even after leaving; that there are different prices offered in stock buyback schemes for current and former employees; and that vested shares can’t be sold in order to cover tax obligations. The different prices for current and former employees is, for one thing, not unusual, says Joshua Hollingsworth, cochair of the Entrepreneurial and Emerging Companies team at law firm Barnes & Thornburg.

In his letter to IRS commissioner Daniel Werfel, Ryan alleges that “ByteDance views FMV [fair market value of stocks] not as a measure of the company’s fair market value but as a measure of the participant’s employment status.” He claims TiKTok’s parent company issued W-2 wage and tax statements to stockholders based on a fair market value of $158 a share, but then immediately boosted the value of stock options to $160 a share for current employees, while slashing it to $128 a share for former employees.