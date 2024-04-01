Leaders need to prioritize these 3 things if they want workers to trust them

BY Katharine Manning6 minute read

In order to achieve a healthy and productive workforce you need trust. Doug Conant, the former CEO of Campbell’s Soup, called it, “the foundational element of high-performing organizations.” When he took the helm at Campbell’s, Conant made “Inspiring Trust” his first mission in turning around the company’s performance, which eventually led to shareholder returns in the top tier of the global food market and among the highest levels of employee engagement in the Fortune 500.

The Great Place to Work Institute has found that “trust between managers and employees is the primary defining characteristic of the very best workplaces.” In fact, employees who displayed a high degree of trust in their management, compared with lower-trust companies, had 74% less stress, 106% more energy at work, 50% higher productivity, 13% fewer sick days, 76% more engagement, 29% more satisfaction with their lives, and 40% less burnout. It’s easy to see that trust is important at work. What’s a little harder to see, however, is how to build trust. In my work as a manager and through coaching and training other leaders, I have come to believe that trust at work comes down to the three Cs: clarity, consistency, and choice. Clarity Clarity means that we are clear in our expectations, needs, goals, and timelines. So often, supervisors hope that their team members can intuit their expectations. They don’t want to have to think through what’s needed, or they hate having to ask people to do things. Of course, this isn’t fair to anyone. We can only feel confident in doing a task if first we understand what the task is. Similarly, if the task needs to be completed in a specific timeframe or in a certain way that also must be communicated. Unfortunately, according to Gallup, just half of workers strongly agree that they know what is expected of them at work.⁠ To make matters worse, managers are even less likely than individual contributors to report that they know what is expected of them.

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

In his book, Unreasonable Hospitality, Will Guidara discusses a restaurant manager who sees that a server has arrived at work with a wrinkled shirt. Though bothered by the shirt, the manager doesn’t say anything to the server because he doesn’t want to come across as a nag. Then the server comes to work the next day with a wrinkled shirt, and the next, and the next. Over time, the manager becomes incensed at what he sees as the server’s laxness—though he had never communicated his expectations. Rather than bottling up the frustration and eventually blowing up at the baffled server, the manager should have taken the server aside the first time she showed up with a wrinkled shirt, with an easy, “Great to see you! That shirt looks a little rough today. Why don’t you head upstairs and give it a once-over with the iron before your shift?” Leaders can avoid conflict in the future if they build a sense of security with their team by communicating expectations with clarity. Consistency I once spoke with a woman who had founded a small company. There were three top leaders in the organization and over the pandemic, one of them had become increasingly difficult to reach. For hours a day, the man did not respond to calls, emails, or text messages. His direct reports, unable to get the answers and approvals they needed, began to go to another team lead, or to the founder herself. Some projects languished. When I asked the woman what she thought was going on, she explained that the man was a single father and that she empathized with the challenges he faced in parenting a young child alone during the pandemic. I next asked how long this had gone on. “Nine months?,” she guessed. “Maybe a year?”

Expand to continue reading ↓