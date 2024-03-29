As the EV decline continues, a bright spot emerges in the solar sector

First EV decline since 2020?

The past few days have seen a passel of negative data points regarding Tesla as the electric vehicle market continues to struggle through what some are calling an “EV winter.” Deutsche Bank analyst Emmanuel Rosser on Thursday was the latest analyst cutting his estimate for Tesla’s deliveries. He now sees merely “mid-single digit” percentage growth this year, perhaps 1.9 million units, below the two million or so the Street has been expecting.

And then there’s this bit of bad news: Canaccord Genuity’s George Gianarikas, a bull on Tesla stock, notes some dispiriting data Thursday from Cox Automotive, the privately held company that serves car dealers with tools such as e-commerce software. In their presentation on Q1 data trends, which you can download from Cox’s Web site, the Cox analysts indicate that U.S. sales of EVs in the first quarter probably declined from the fourth quarter’s level, 145,000 units versus 162,000 units. That would be the first quarter-over-quarter decline in electric vehicle sales since the first quarter of 2020. To that data point, Gianarikas adds that he expects Tesla may have seen its slowest year-over-year growth in years in the first quarter, just 3.2%. Tesla shares are down 29% since the start of the year.

Nextracker’s big windfall

Speaking of renewables, Daiwa Capital’s Jonathan Kees on Thursday initiated coverage of Nextracker, the prominent renewable energy technology supplier selling “tilt trackers” that get the most energy out of a rooftop solar facility, with an Outperform rating, and a $63 target price, just 13% above Thursday’s close of $56.27. Because of the company’s focus on “utility-scale” solar, serving industrial use cases, writes Kees, “NXT has been outgrowing the solar industry, and we believe it can continue doing so.” The company’s big windfall is the U.S. Treasury Department’s “Inflation Reduction Act,” or, IRA, which is giving the company tens of millions in tax credits that can cover cost of doing business. The company “has guided $50-80M in IRA 45X production tax credit to cost of sales for F4Q24 and far greater amounts for F25.” But in addition, “For the other IRA credits, NXT can potentially capture hundreds of millions more of EBITDA upside by splitting these credits with its suppliers/customers.”