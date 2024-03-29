As the EV decline continues, a bright spot emerges in the solar sector

This story originally appeared in The Technology Letter and is republished here with permission.
First EV decline since 2020?
The past few days have seen a passel of negative data points regarding Tesla as the electric vehicle market continues to struggle through what some are calling an “EV winter.” Deutsche Bank analyst Emmanuel Rosser on Thursday was the latest analyst cutting his estimate for Tesla’s deliveries. He now sees merely “mid-single digit” percentage growth this year, perhaps 1.9 million units, below the two million or so the Street has been expecting.
And then there’s this bit of bad news: Canaccord Genuity’s George Gianarikas, a bull on Tesla stock, notes some dispiriting data Thursday from Cox Automotive, the privately held company that serves car dealers with tools such as e-commerce software. In their presentation on Q1 data trends, which you can download from Cox’s Web site, the Cox analysts indicate that U.S. sales of EVs in the first quarter probably declined from the fourth quarter’s level, 145,000 units versus 162,000 units. That would be the first quarter-over-quarter decline in electric vehicle sales since the first quarter of 2020. To that data point, Gianarikas adds that he expects Tesla may have seen its slowest year-over-year growth in years in the first quarter, just 3.2%. Tesla shares are down 29% since the start of the year.
Nextracker’s big windfall
Speaking of renewables, Daiwa Capital’s Jonathan Kees on Thursday initiated coverage of Nextracker, the prominent renewable energy technology supplier selling “tilt trackers” that get the most energy out of a rooftop solar facility, with an Outperform rating, and a $63 target price, just 13% above Thursday’s close of $56.27. Because of the company’s focus on “utility-scale” solar, serving industrial use cases, writes Kees, “NXT has been outgrowing the solar industry, and we believe it can continue doing so.” The company’s big windfall is the U.S. Treasury Department’s “Inflation Reduction Act,” or, IRA, which is giving the company tens of millions in tax credits that can cover cost of doing business. The company “has guided $50-80M in IRA 45X production tax credit to cost of sales for F4Q24 and far greater amounts for F25.” But in addition, “For the other IRA credits, NXT can potentially capture hundreds of millions more of EBITDA upside by splitting these credits with its suppliers/customers.”
However, timing of those additional credits hasn’t yet been announced, notes Kees. Beyond that windfall, Kees notes that solar is not only beneficial environmentally, but far more economical. “The levelized cost of electricity production (LCOE), the cost to build an electricity plant and produce electricity, is far more economical to build and run over the long run with renewables than fossil fuels such as coal and natural gas.” Note, a second Trump administration could spell trouble for Nextracker along with all renewables, writes Kees. Nextracker is one of the TL20 stocks worth considering, having been added on the February 5th rebalancing. The stock is flat since then, and up 20% this year.
Palantir’s AI boost is overdone
Shares of shadowy software maker Palantir, which serves the intelligence and military communities, in addition to enterprise, are among the most expensive of all software stocks, and way overpriced, according to Monness Crespi Hardt’s Brian White. White on Thursday cut his rating on the stock to Sell from Neutral, writing that the “AI hype cycle” has given the stock “what we view as an egregiously rich valuation.” At a recent price of $24 and change, after almost tripling in price in the past year, writes White, the stock is trading for 17 times projected revenue. That is higher than comparable software names Datadog and MongoDB, at 11 times sales and 10 times, respectively. And both those companies have higher projected revenue growth than Palantir, 30% and 28%, versus Palantir’s expected 20% growth.
“Moreover, the number of shares outstanding is excessive, and we believe it will take years for Palantir to grow into its current valuation,” writes White, with Palantir having some of the lowest revenue per share of any of his covered companies. As for the AI hype, White does believe that Palantir can ultimately benefit, but, it won’t be this year. “Our enterprise software coverage generates de minimus revenue from generative AI today, and we doubt this will change in 2024,” he writes, while, “we believe enterprises will be thoughtful in adopting generative AI, and there is no shortage of next-gen AI solutions available in the market.” Palantir shares fell roughly 6% on White’s downgrade.