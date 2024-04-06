Is anyone buying the Apple Vision Pro? This report offers a clue

On February 2, in what was ostensibly supposed to be the most significant gadget launch of the year, if not the decade, the Apple Vision Pro went on sale to the public. In the run-up to the launch, there were countless think pieces on how Apple’s first new device in nearly 10 years could change the tech industry—and perhaps society. Heck, I even wrote a piece exploring whether snapping up a Vision Pro could help fund your retirement.
But in the nine weeks since its launch, something completely unexpected seems to have happened: No one is really talking about it much anymore. It’s a device that seems to have come, helped people get likes on social media, and gone. The Apple Vision Pro just isn’t part of the public discourse—not in the way the iPhone was, two months into its life.
A possible indicator
The silence seems to be substantiated by a late February report from well-connected TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Kuo has been issuing reports on Apple’s current and upcoming products for years. His reporting is usually compiled from information gained from his connections with people in Asia’s supply chain. While Kuo doesn’t have an absolutely perfect track record, the majority of his reporting ends up being accurate.
Kou typically uses information gained from his supply chain sources to predict new features of Apple devices that might be years away. He also gleans data from manufacturing and supply chains that can suggest how well an Apple product is or isn’t selling. And Kou’s most recent report about the Apple Vision Pro from February 28 doesn’t bode well for the company’s wearable spatial computer.
In a post on X accompanying the report, Kou said that Vision Pro demand in the U.S. was “slowing significantly.” The report explained that, according to Kou’s checks, demand for the Vision Pro declined rapidly after initial sales and has remained in that declined state. It should be noted that Apple itself has yet to comment on Vision Pro sales numbers. Fast Company reached out to Apple to ask about sales numbers, but the company has yet to respond.
But Kou’s report of a rapid decline in sales makes of sense when you take into account that, beyond some continuing coverage in niche tech corners, both mainstream media and social media seem to have moved on from the Vision Pro. In other words, the much-hyped Apple Vision Pro launch wasn’t the next era-defining “iPhone moment” Apple had been hoping for.
But why is this?