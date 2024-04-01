The design story behind the F-16, an almost ‘perfect’ airplane

BY Rob Verger8 minute read

Just over 50 years ago, in late January of 1974, the very first F-16 took to the skies. But the flight, which was a nail-biter, was not planned. The prototype aircraft, technically known as the YF-16, was supposed to be conducting just a high-speed taxi test—but the pilot had other ideas.

“I had intended, all the way along, to put a little bit of daylight under the wheels,” the test pilot that day, Phil Oestricher, recalled years later in a video showing the dramatic flight. His plan was to fly perhaps one or two feet off the deck. One thing led to another, though, and in a frightening sequence, the aircraft rocked dramatically from side to side several times before lifting into the air and actually taking flight. More than five decades later, Lockheed Martin, the company that makes the F-16, says that 4,593 have been built and delivered, and more than 3,000 of the aircraft are in service. That’s a lot. In comparison, Boeing says that 1,677 of its F-15s have been built—that aircraft is bigger and pricier than the F-16. Lockheed Martin still produces F-16s, but only for foreign customers; the U.S. military no longer buys them. An undated photo of a YF-16 on a test flight out of Edwards Air Force Base, CA. [Photo: Bettmann/Getty Images] “You really can’t overstate its importance because it’s been our mainline fighter for all these years,” says Todd Harrison, a senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute. “We’ve relied on it heavily throughout a range of different types of conflicts. It’s also been a huge export item for the U.S. military.” Reportedly, a half dozen F-16s are due to arrive in Ukraine this year.

Subscribe to the Design newsletter. The latest innovations in design brought to you every weekday Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

The single-engine aircraft occupies a kind of design sweet spot that has allowed it to proliferate. It’s not the fanciest fighter jet in the U.S. arsenal—that’s the stealthy F-35. Nor is it the fastest. Instead, experts cite the F-16’s affordability, versatility, and agility as the main reasons for its success. And while today the plane is known for being more of a flying Swiss Army knife than a single-purpose machine, its creation story involves a small group that had actually wanted it to be less versatile, rather than more, and were reportedly unhappy that the Air Force tweaked it to be more multipurpose than they had wanted. Heather Penney, who flew the F-16 for a decade and is now a senior resident fellow at the Mitchell Institute for Aerospace Studies, says that the plane’s design allows you to “become one with [it],” thanks to ergonomic factors like a slightly reclined seat and the placement of the control stick. “It is very nearly a perfect airplane.” Here’s what to know about the plane’s near-perfection.

[Photo: U.S. Air Force/Staff Sgt. Frank Rohrig] THE ‘MAFIA’ WAS INVOLVED The F-16 was born in the 1970s. An influential and controversial group within the Air Force had pushed to create a single-purpose aircraft that was lightweight, maneuverable, and designed for dogfighting—air-to-air combat against other aircraft. The F-16 and its versatility “comes out of a very unique design process,” says Michael Hankins, a curator at the National Air and Space Museum and the author of Flying Camelot: The F-15, the F-16, and the Weaponization of Fighter Pilot Nostalgia. “The original concept comes out of this Fighter Mafia group—a very small group of pilots, engineers, and analysts,” Hankins says. “They were not as interested in versatility; they were more interested in a specialized air-to-air platform.” (The Fighter Mafia is an informal term for a small faction in the Air Force that Hankins describes as “very controversial.” Hankins traces the group’s peak to the early 1970s.)

But between the prototype’s first flight and when the plane entered production, the Air Force tweaked the design to make it more general-purpose. It became a bit longer, with bigger wings, so it could also carry out air-to-ground missions. Originally, the Fighter Mafia hadn’t even wanted what they saw as “extraneous” features on the plane, like radar, Hankins recounts. (It did eventually get a radar.) “Once the design gets going, it bumps up against the bigger institution of the Air Force, which does want something more versatile,” he says. “I think it’s that push-and-pull between those two interest groups—one that wanted a very specialized airplane, and one that wanted a little bit more of a general airplane—[and] where they end up in the middle produced this really unique, special, very versatile aircraft.” The result is a plane that’s more multipurpose than the Fighter Mafia desired. “The Fighter Mafia hated this, and they fought against it tooth and nail, and there are some very strongly worded memos, to put it lightly,” Hankins says. They wanted to “keep to the prototype as much as possible.” Hankins says. But it was the fact that the Air Force pushed the plane in a more general direction that has allowed the jet to become a multitool rather than just a lightweight air-to-air fighter.

[Photo: U.S. Air Force/Master Sgt. Burt Traynor] THE BELLS AND WHISTLES People enjoy driving cars that feel sporty, have good visibility, and have intuitive controls that let drivers keep their eyes on the road; pilots say similar things about the F-16. One of the plane’s features is a bubble-like canopy that offers excellent visibility. “You’re sitting really high with nothing obstructing your view,” says Ryan Blake, an F-16 test pilot at Lockheed Martin. [Photo: naphtalina/Getty Images] There’s another ergonomic tweak: the seats in the plane recline at a 30-degree angle. (Depending on the variant, the F-16 has one or two seats.) That feature may sound like just a creature comfort, but it is actually a design tweak to help the pilot cope with the G-forces, or Gs, they feel while flying. To picture how this works, imagine you’re on a roller coaster. When you’re sitting motionless on the coaster before the ride starts, you’re feeling one G—that stands for gravity—pulling you down in your seat. That’s normal. Now imagine that the ride is going, and you snap around a sharp, banked turn. The Gs will increase, and you’ll feel pushed down harder in the seat. The F-16 is highly maneuverable, and if the jet turns sharply, for example, the pilot will feel more than one G. In fact, the F-16 is designed to handle nine Gs or even a bit more. As that happens, the blood wants to drain away from the pilot’s brain and down towards their legs; if the pilot doesn’t handle the moment correctly—there’s a piece of equipment called a G-suit and a physical exercise they do to help with this issue—they could pass out and the plane could crash. Here’s where those seats come into play: Reclining at a 30-degree angle, as opposed to sitting up straight, makes coping with the Gs easier for the pilot. “It allows you to manage the Gs a lot better,” Blake says.

advertisement

[Photo: U.S. Air Force] The control stick, placed to the pilot’s side, is very sensitive and physically moves just a tiny amount. “It feels like you put the airplane on—the stick is where you want it, the throttle is where you want it, and it responds to what you’re thinking,” says Lt. Col. Michael Pacini, the commander of the 416th Flight Test Squadron at Edwards Air Force Base in California and an F-16 pilot. “There is a little bit of movement in the stick, but it’s very small, and obviously it’s just sensing force—but because of that it really just feels like it does what you’re thinking.” An Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon waits for its next mission at Balad Air Base, Iraq. F-16s fly close air support missions exclusively for Operation Iraqi Freedom. There were 49 CAS missions flown by Coalition aircraft for OIF July 26. [Photo: U.S. Air Force Photo] ENGINE OUT One of the aspects that keeps the F-16 simple, light, and historically cheaper than other fighter jets is that it has just one engine. The F-15, by comparison, has two. That plane is a bit older than the F-16; it made its maiden flight in 1972. A writer for Smithsonian Magazine once compared the F-15 and the F-16 to “two brothers, who happen to be airplanes.” While a single-engine fighter will burn less fuel, that simplicity comes with a drawback: there’s no backup if the engine fails. “You can land it without an engine, but obviously you gotta be in gliding distance of an airfield when that happens,” says Pacini.

That’s not true in the bigger, pricier, two-engine F-15 Eagle, which can land using just one engine. And of course, a pilot in an F-16 with no working engine does have another option: ejecting. “If you will, our second engine is our ejection seat,” Pacini adds. A frequently-cited reason for the F-16’s prolificness is that it doesn’t cost too much, at least in the context of military aviation. “We’ve been able to sell this aircraft to lots of different countries, and even the US Air Force, because it’s affordable,” says Mike McSpadden, the F-16’s chief engineer at Lockheed Martin. [Photo: U.S. Air Force/Tech. Sgt. Gregory Brook] So how much does it cost? One wrinkle is that as Lockheed Martin sells the jets to other countries, they aren’t commenting on the current sticker price. The company says that since the beginning of 2023, they’ve delivered seven of the newest versions of the jets, called Block 70/72, to Bahrain and Slovakia.

In its early years, it cost less than $10 million (in 1975 dollars), according to a UPI report; in 1985 it cost $14 million. And according to an Air Force fact sheet, the F-16 has cost between $14.6 to $18.8 million, figures that are in 1998 dollars. Compare that with the F-15, which is listed at $27.9 to $29.9 million, also in 1998 dollars. Pacini, the squadron commander at Edwards Air Force Base, says that he thinks of the F-16 as being a “$30-million asset” for the US Air Force, with an F-15 being “probably double” that. For context, these days an F-35 costs the US Air Force around $82.5 million, according to Breaking Defense, and the newest version of the F-15, the EX, is about $90 million. Heather Penney, of the Mitchell Institute for Aerospace Studies, estimates that the latest version of the F-16 could actually cost in the same ballpark as the F-35, which is a famously pricey weapons system that offers something that the F-16 and F-15 do not: stealth. There’s one more detail about the aircraft that isn’t listed on the Air Force’s fact sheet: The F-16’s name is officially the Fighting Falcon, but pilots refer to it as something else: the viper. “I don’t know anyone who flies it who doesn’t call it the viper,” says Pacini.