Deadly meningococcal disease with a range of symptoms sparks CDC warning as 2024 cases surge

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a health advisory alerting healthcare providers in response to a surge in invasive meningococcal disease, particularly related to Neisseria meningitidis serogroup Y.

The predominant cause of this surge is a specific meningococcal strain identified as sequence type (ST) 1466, responsible for the majority (68%) of serogroup Y cases in 2023. This strain is notably affecting individuals aged 30 to 60 years, Black or African American populations, and those with HIV.

Furthermore, the clinical presentation of meningococcal disease caused by ST-1466 differs from the typical meningitis manifestation, with a significant proportion (64%) presenting with bacteremia—bacteria in the bloodstream.

This bloodstream infection, called septicemia, causes damage to the walls of blood vessels, resulting in bleeding to the skin and organs. Symptoms include cold hands and feet, severe aches in the muscles, joints, chest, or abdomen, rapid breathing, diarrhea, and, left untreated, a dark purple rash.