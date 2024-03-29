BY tonya.johnson3 minute read

When the COVID-19 pandemic forced major shutdowns across the globe in 2020, it prompted conference coordinators and their biggest sponsors to quickly rethink how to transition into offering a broader range of virtual events to professionals who wanted to participate despite having to shelter in place. Their ability to revamp the annual or bi-annual conference experience as we used to know it gave businesses and nonprofits an even wider scope to spread their messages while also educating professionals on the latest trends, challenges, and opportunities to find better solutions for their current and future clientele.

In this discussion, members of Fast Company Executive Board explain how they currently view the latest networking platforms and their ability to elevate their business profile or brand awareness in today’s marketplace. They also share nine reasons why it’s still a must to attend hot ticket industry affairs—whether you’re traveling to an exciting destination with all the perks of in-person business connections and going out with colleagues, or you’ve decided to cut back on your travel itinerary and prefer to watch the entire event from your living room couch. 1. DEFINING YOUR GOALS BY CHOOSING THE RIGHT PLATFORM THAT MEETS YOUR NEEDS. Embrace both workshops and conferences in 2024. While the pandemic taught us that not every interaction needs to be in person to be impactful, as humans we crave face-to-face engagement. Define your goals and choose the platform (e.g., a video call vs. an out-of-town conference) that suits you. Invest in quality conversations to build meaningful connections. It’s about flexibility, intention, and making the most of each interaction. – Stephen Bailey, ExecOnline

2. ENJOYING THE CONFERENCE DESTINATION CITY’S NIGHTLIFE WITH COLLEAGUES AND FRIENDS. With many teams still remote or hybrid—but travel demand still high—conferences are emerging as epicenters for younger generations eager to combine work with in-person experiences and travel. This offers a single meeting place for colleagues, teams, prospects, and customers, as well as the opportunity to get together with friends for outings and enjoy the destination city’s nightlife. – Nina Herold, Navan 3. DISCOVERING NEW PRODUCTS AND SOLUTIONS UP CLOSE AND IN PERSON.

Networking is back in full force. Tools such as LinkedIn help people build their network, but there is no substitute for in-person events. I have learned through research and experience that attendees report in-person events trump online ones for new products and solution discovery. This is likely because we’re experiencing more misinformation online and an increased amount of trust through in-person sources. – Adam Charles, Freeman 4. FOSTERING INDUSTRY INCLUSIVENESS FOR ALL AND DIVERSIFYING YOUR NETWORK. Networking, though not conventionally tied to DEI efforts, is vital for fostering inclusive workplaces. This is particularly crucial for Latino professionals who often feel marginalized at work. In 2024, expect a rise in workshops, conferences, and virtual gatherings led by ERGs and BRGs. These events are increasingly recognized for nurturing a sense of belonging. – Joelle Martinez, Latino Leadership Institute

5. SELECTING IN-PERSON EVENTS THAT ADD THE HIGHEST VALUE. Networking events are back, but they are not the same as before. One thing I’m noticing about in-person networking is that it’s become more intentional. When people attend an in-person event, they make sure it’s worth their time. They are very picky about the conferences and workshops to visit. If there’s no clear value, or if the event lineup is not compelling enough, people won’t go. – Solomon Thimothy, OneIMS 6. UTILIZING IN-PERSON EVENTS TO INTRODUCE YOUR BRAND TO CLIENTS AND PRESS.

In-person events are back. We’re seeing clients making conferences and events major moments for meetings with their clients, prospects and the press. – Mark Pasetsky, Mark Allen & Co. 7. MAINTAINING A WIDE RANGE OF BUSINESS CONNECTIONS. In this day and age, networking needs to be a mix of virtual and in-person interactions. I have joined Slack groups, such as Founded Outdoors. I attend conferences and tradeshows in person. In addition, I’ve also been invited to speak on panels and for aligned corporate engagements. LinkedIn and Instagram groups further help to broaden your connections, but they are only strengthened with in-person connections. – Alexander Kwapis, Wild Dirt

8. LEARNING ABOUT SPECIFIC INDUSTRY TOPICS. I do think we are seeing an uptick in professionals attending workshops and conferences, but the opportunities need to have valuable content to justify the spend. I see people using their current network, as well, to expand their knowledge of relevant topics in specific industries.- Megan Teates, Affinity Group 9. DECIDING IF YOU ARE ATTENDING TO BUILD SKILLS OR BUILD BIZ RELATIONSHIPS.