What’s open and closed on Good Friday 2024? Banks, stock markets, USPS, stores, and more

Today, Friday, March 29, 2024, is Good Friday, a religious holiday important to those of the Catholic and Christian faiths. But while most Americans can tell you what Good Friday is, many remain confused as to whether it’s a federal holiday and what institutions and businesses close on the day. Here’s what you need to know.

Is Good Friday a federal holiday? No. Unlike Christmas, another religious holiday that is also a federal holiday, Good Friday is not a federal holiday. That means federal government offices don’t automatically close on the day. But isn’t Good Friday a government holiday in some states? Yes. While Good Friday isn’t a recognized federal holiday, several states have made Good Friday a state holiday. Those states include Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Hawaii, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, New Jersey, North Carolina, North Dakota, Tennessee, and Texas, notes The Economic Times. State government offices in states where Good Friday is a state holiday will be closed today.

Is the stock market open on Good Friday? The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) is closed on Good Friday 2024. The Nasdaq is also closed on Good Friday. Similarly, other financial and bond markets are closed today. The reason financial markets are closed today is that most decide their days of operation based not on officially recognized federal holidays, but on the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (SIFMA) recommendations, which maintains its own list of suggested holiday closures. Is the post office, FedEx, and UPS open on Good Friday? Since Good Friday isn’t a federal holiday, the United States Postal Service (USPS) will be open. FedEx and UPS stores will also be open today and deliveries will happen as normal.

Are banks open on Good Friday? Banks in a majority of states will be open on Good Friday. However, banks in the 12 states listed above that recognize Good Friday as a state holiday will be closed. Are schools open on Good Friday? This depends. Most private Catholic and Christian schools will be closed on Good Friday. Most public schools will be open. However, there is a caveat for public schools: Many hold their spring breaks around this time, so it’s possible that some public schools will be closed if they are on spring break this week already. Also, public schools are likely to be closed today in states that recognize Good Friday as a state holiday.