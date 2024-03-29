Today’s top business headlines: FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried sentenced, Subaru recall, Xiaomi’s new EV, and an IMDB for TikTok

SBF sentencing: After being convicted of 7 counts of fraud and conspiracy back in November , FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried was handed a 25-year prison sentence in court on Thursday. The federal judge also ordered him to forfeit more than $11 billion. The once-popular cryptocurrency exchange platform filed for bankruptcy in 2022 after FTX dipped into customer deposits to prop up Bankman-Fried’s trading fund, Alameda Research. Bankman-Fried’s lawyers say they will appeal his conviction. Full story .

Subaru vehicle recall: Subaru issued a recall this week of Outback and Legacy vehicles for concerns about a faulty passenger-side airbag inflator. Over 100,000 vehicles were included in this recall as the car manufacturer stated that the passenger airbags in these vehicles may not work in the event of an accident. Subaru said it is not currently aware of any injuries, but the company advises customers to keep the passenger seat vacant until the parts needed to fix the issue become available. Full story.

Xiaomi enters EV market: Chinese electronics maker Xiaomi introduced a new electric vehicle, a sporty four-door sedan that can connect to its smartphones. The company began accepting orders Thursday evening. (Analysts predicted the price would be 300,000 yuan, or around $40,000.) With the SU7, Xiaomi is looking to break into an already competitive EV market as more Chinese EV makers start to expand overseas. Xiaomi’s founder Lei Jun aims to be one of the world’s top-five automakers in the next 15 to 20 years. Full story.

Credit for online creators: The Creators Guild of America (CGA) recently established an accreditation service with the purpose of giving credit to creators both in front of and behind the camera. The nonprofit professional service organization’s service, named Mosaic, will allow creators to register and verify their work. Mosaic is similar to IMDb, but for content creators who make online videos on TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram. Creators will have to apply and certain requirements must be met before they can get accreditation. Full story.