Why the FCC denied Starlink’s request for more spectrum

Starlink’s bid for more spectrum allowance in the U.S. isn’t going as it hoped. This week, the Federal Communications Commission shot down its request to use regions of spectrum in the 1.6/2.4 GHz bands and 2 GHz bands that include bands exclusive to Globalstar ($GSAT) and Dish. Starlink would have used these bands for its mobile connectivity service.

The FCC’s reasoning was that those bands are unequipped to handle a large low-Earth orbit constellation’s transmissions.

The original application for the bands was filed by SpaceX over a year ago.

A new rule would be required to consider granting SpaceX additional spectrum for Starlink in these bands, the FCC wrote in its decision.

About the T-Mobile deal

Nothing’s changed. Starlink’s deal with the telecom provider would operate in the 1.9 GHz band, where T-Mobile holds licensed spectrum. The major impact is holding up expansion and scaling of the service.

Starlink’s spectrum in Iran

While we’re on the topic of Starlink and its spectrum usage, the service may soon be in hot water with the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) for overstepping its boundaries when it comes to providing service in Iran.