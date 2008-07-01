WWBGD- What Would Bill Gates Do Part 2

I had asked my readers a few weeks ago, that if they had the opportunity to ask Bill Gate’s any question, what would they ask. I was amazed at not only the amount of responses, but the quality and range of questions offered.

I am quite fortunate to know four of the sixteen attendees that were invited to the Bill Gates lunch. For this post, I chose to interview three of them I know quite well. Daniel Egan, Rob Zelt and Matthew Roche. All we’re chosen to attend due to their enormous contributions and dedication to the Microsoft development community. None of the attendees were Microsoft employees.

I sat down with Daniel, Rob and Matthew and shared the many responses on my blog. After several hour of debate, the questions that most stuck out to them were “You and your wife’s foundation have done a great deal of work for America’s schools. Are you planning to expand your global humanitarian efforts to include similar education programs? Or are there other goals your foundation has to accomplish first?” posted by Rachael King and a simple yet direct, “What’s next”?” from Lindy Wiseman.

The day finally arrived for them. Over a lunch of chicken and rice, the conversation revolved around topics of a technical nature. What Daniel, Rob and Matthew all said was that as soon as the discussion turned to his philanthropic ventures, his energy and passion shone through. They said that he would often cut a piece of chicken, go to take a bite and then get caught up in a thought and never finish the bite. His lunch went cold as the discussion heated up.

Bill Gates philosophy is quite simple. One, treat his foundation no different that any other business venture. Two, put the money where it does the most good and has the highest return on investment. Three, make people responsible for bottom lines and results.

Rob Zelt said an example that Bill Gates gave was how to get medicine at a low price to people who most needed it. Solution? Rather than bicker back and forth with the medical company over price, Mr. Gates bought the medical company and removed that obstacle. Finding the most direct use for dollars with the largest ROI is his key.

When asked why not put smart boards in ever school, Matthew Roche said Mr. Gate’s response was simple. He stated that they could. But all the smart boards, computers and technical tools pale to the most important tool of all, parental involvement. When parents get involved in their children’s education, when they find out exactly what is going on every day, then the tools we place in the schools become effective.