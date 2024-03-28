That viral AI-generated influencer is based on a real person. And she’s fine with the ads

The content creator behind a viral video storm over AI-generated influencers has confirmed that she indeed did authorize the company Arcads to use her likeness in a generative video tool that was then deployed to create a video advertising hygienic wipes.

Earlier this week, a video went viral showing a woman ranting about “stanky body odor” while sitting in the front seat of a car. But the cause of its virality wasn’t the message (which was, essentially, to promote personal hygiene); it was that many suspected the woman of being an “AI-generated influencer.”

Opinions were split: Some thought this was a scary sign of how far AI tech had developed, and the entire video was artifice. Others believed the unwitting actor seen saying words on screen had had her image stolen without permission.

The only problem with both theories? The woman whose likeness was used by AI tech for the ad, 24-year-old content creator Ariel Marie, is indeed human—and she was a willing participant in the whole thing.