Fast company logo
SUBSCRIBE
|
FastCo Works
advertisement

Even if he loses his appeal, the FTX founder almost certainly won’t serve his full 25-year prison sentence, says an expert.

How much jail time will Sam Bankman-Fried actually serve?

Sam Bankman-Fried [Photo: Stephanie Keith/Bloomberg via Getty Images]

BY Chris Morris3 minute read

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried was sentenced Thursday to 25 years in prison for his role in the fraud and conspiracy scandal that took place at the crypto exchange. That was far less than the 40 to 50 years prosecutors were lobbying for, but about five times the sentence his own lawyer had requested.

But will Bankman-Fried serve all that time? Almost certainly not. His lawyers plan to appeal the conviction and the sentence. However, if that fails, legal experts say that while SBF will see his sentence reduced, it won’t be by the drastic amount some felons receive for good behavior.

Christopher Zoukis, a federal prison consultant based out of Charleston, South Carolina, estimates SBF will likely serve about three-quarters of the sentence.

Here’s how the math works. First, SBF will also be credited for the time he spent in prison before Thursday’s hearing, shaving 7.5 months or so off his remaining time in incarceration.

Next, like all federal prisoners, SBF will automatically get a 15% reduction in his sentence for good conduct, reducing it by 45 months. That’s applied preemptively, usually within the first couple weeks of being in custody, says Zoukis.

“If he gets into serious trouble after that, that can be taken away, but that usually doesn’t happen,” Zoukis told Fast Company.

From there, there are a couple other steps SBF can take to cut down his time in jail. In his first 28 days in prison, he will go to what’s called a classification meeting for the First Step Act, a criminal justice reform bill signed into law in 2018 that aims to reduce the federal prison population and reduce recidivism.

PluggedIn Newsletter logo
Sign up for our weekly tech digest.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Privacy Policy

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Chris Morris is a contributing writer at Fast Company, covering business, technology, and entertainment, helping readers make sense of complex moves in the world of tech and finance and offering behind the scenes looks at everything from theme parks to the video game industry. Chris is a veteran journalist with more than 35 years of experience, more than half of which were spent with some of the Internet’s biggest sites, including CNNMoney.com, where he was director of content development, and Yahoo! Finance, where he was managing editor More

Explore Topics