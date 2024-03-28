Their skyline changed forever: Baltimore business owners on what the Key Bridge meant to them

BY Sarah Bregel3 minute read

For Baltimoreans like myself, the image of the Francis Scott Key Bridge jutting through the sky across the Patapsco River is an ingrained part of the city’s landscape. After Tuesday’s collapse, engineers say it will take years to rebuild—estimates range from 2 all the way up to 15. And it will likely take just as long for residents to adjust to seeing a different skyline.

The Key Bridge was part of a daily commute for many, and people are already expressing fears about what the collapse will mean for traffic, as the four-lane bridge was an important link in the Baltimore Beltway. It was vital in alleviating congestion and in providing an alternative route for materials not allowed to pass through tunnels. But more than anything, the city is in a period of mourning, and locals are sharing their deep sadness over the loss of six lives, and the loss of the bridge itself. “I have fished that bridge countless times over the years,” Gordon McNamara III, who lives and owns a wine shop on the outskirts of the city, tells Fast Company. “I kept a boat in Bear Creek, just about a five-minute boat ride away.” McNamara says he took his son, now 6, fishing near the bridge a year ago. “Last spring, Scout and I were on a charter trip, and he trolled up his first striper.”

Residents like McNamara, who have memories of boating and fishing under the bridge, or of attending music festivals on the shore, all seem to be feeling the loss for different reasons. Business owners in downtown Baltimore saw the bridge every day. Some used it as a landmark to tell customers how to get to their address. That was true for Joe Gold, general manager of Key Brewing Company, which sits about a mile and a half from the bridge. While you can’t quite see the bridge from the brewery, a camera atop a pole outside pointed in its direction, projected its image onto one of the taproom TVs. Gold drove across the bridge several times a week. “When you come to Baltimore by water, it’s the first thing you encounter as you enter the port—much like the Statue of Liberty in New York’s harbor,” he explains. The bridge has also connected the south side of Baltimore to the east side for decades. He imagines residents will feel that “palpable loss of connection for the foreseeable future.”

Leslie Hurka Goldsmith, a longtime Baltimore resident, remembers when the bridge was being built. In a social media post this week, she shared memories of her father, Frank P. Hurka Jr., whose company, Singstad, Kehart, November & Hurka, designed it. The older Hurka often took her to the construction site on weekends and during the summer. “It was amazing to watch as the onramps were erected,” she wrote in the post. “My dad had to explain the process to me many times. It was so much for me to comprehend at 14.” Over time, she understood the impact, writing that the “award-winning bridge was a joint venture of amazing designers and engineers.” The construction took five years and cost the city $141 million, which would be closer to $735 million today, according to the New York Times. The toll to get across was 75 cents.

Now that the bridge is gone, major supply chain issues are looming. Gold says Anne Arundel County feels “cut off” from Dundalk—which is where Key Brewing is. He doesn’t want to speculate just yet about what that means for customers being able to get there. “It’s too soon,” he says. Instead, he’s reminiscing. “In 1976, America’s Bicentennial year, I, along with many others, spent the night at Fort McHenry in anticipation of the Dawn’s Early Light fireworks display,” he says. “The Key Bridge wasn’t complete yet—but it was absolutely the backdrop of that fireworks display as the sun rose above the Chesapeake Bay that morning.”