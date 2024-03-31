Fast company logo
The ACLU’s case comes as major corporate employers like SpaceX and Amazon are advancing legal arguments that undermine the authority of the NLRB.

The surprising strategy behind the ACLU’s fight with the National Labor Relations Board

[Source Photo: Getty Images]

BY Pavithra Mohan6 minute read

Over the last few months, some of the most prominent household names in corporate America have taken aim at the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB). After the Board lodged a complaint accusing SpaceX of retaliation, the company brought a lawsuit against the NLRB that claims its structure is unconstitutional—a legal argument that Amazon, Trader Joe’s, and Starbucks have since parroted in their own filings. 

This backlash seems to be a response to the NLRB’s agenda to double down on labor protections: The companies in question have all racked up a slew of NLRB complaints and unfair-labor-practice charges as their workforces have sought to unionize. But the NLRB has also been facing legal challenges from a more unexpected place, ever since the Board brought a complaint against the ACLU last year. 

A Bloomberg report from last fall revealed that the claims involved a former ACLU employee, Katherine Oh, who the NLRB believed had been retaliated against for raising concerns about workplace culture. Oh has been described in subsequent filings as a “workplace advocate active in discussing working conditions”—the type of employee who was outspoken about alleged issues like verbal abuse and unreasonable workloads. Oh’s case has also surfaced against the backdrop of union contract negotiations and a series of unfair labor practice charges brought against the ACLU in recent years (including a new charge that the union just filed this week).

Over the last year, the ACLU has pursued this case in a manner that some legal experts say is at odds with its mission to protect free speech and civil liberties. While the case is ongoing, it also indicates that not only does the ACLU use binding arbitration—which means both parties waive their right to a trial and will accept the arbitrator’s decision—but that the organization wants the NLRB to enforce its agreement in a rebuke of the Board’s longstanding policy on arbitration.  

